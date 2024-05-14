Superintendent candidate for Pittsburgh-area school district pulls name after parents push back

CHARTIERS VALLEY, Pa. (KDKA) — A candidate for superintendent of the Chartiers Valley School District has pulled his name out of the running for the position.

The board planned to appoint Philip Martell as the new superintendent at a meeting on Tuesday night, but he told KDKA-TV that he pulled his name for consideration. Martell is currently the superintendent of the River Valley School District in Blairsville. He told KDKA-TV that he felt the process got political.

The move comes after parents in the district raised concerns about his hiring. One of the concerns, according to parents, is that he has never been a teacher.

"It's literally all been on the finance side. They are just out of touch and not understanding," a concerned parent said on Tuesday afternoon.

While working for the West Mifflin Area School District, there was an investigation by the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office surrounding Martell into filing the same expense report multiple times. The investigation was later dropped when the money was paid back.

"Every decision that they are making affects the students and the staff negatively," a concerned former employee told KDKA-TV on Tuesday afternoon.

The Fayette County District Attorney's Office also investigated Martell for allegedly misappropriating funds while working for the Connellsville Area School District. The district attorney reportedly let Martell resign as a way to avoid prosecution.

The meeting's agenda for Tuesday said Martell's contract would have been for five years, with an annual salary of $204,000.

KDKA-TV reached out to the Chartiers Valley School Board but did not hear back.