Chartiers Valley School Board votes to fire 15 athletic coaches

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Board members in the Chartiers Valley School District have voted to fire more than a dozen athletic coaches.

District board members voted Tuesday evening to fire 15 football and soccer coaches from both the middle and high schools.

The coaches who were terminated includes both head football coaches, their assistants, and two girls soccer coaches at the middle school.

The board was split on the decision, but no one who showed up to speak agreed with the final result.

The district briefly addressed threats that forced schools to learn remotely twice this month.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged.