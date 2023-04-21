Chartiers Valley Primary School students learning remotely due to water main break
BRIDGEVILLE (KDKA) - Some students in the Chartiers Valley School District will be learning remotely today.
Students in kindergarten through second grade at Chartiers Valley Primary School will not be reporting to the building due to a water main break.
Those students will log into Infinite Campus instead.
No other buildings in the district will be affected.
More information can be found on the district website at this link.
