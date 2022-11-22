Local meteorologist and pilot killed in North Carolina helicopter crash

2 killed in North Carolina helicopter crash 2 people killed in helicopter crash in North Carolina, officials say 00:37

A helicopter crashed on the side of an interstate highway in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday, killing two people. CBS Charlotte affiliate WBTV identified the two people killed as Jason Myers, a meteorologist at the station, and Chip Tayag, the helicopter's pilot.

"Our news helicopter Sky3 crashed mid-day Tuesday with two of our colleagues on board," WBTV said in a statement. "Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag lost their lives. We are working to comfort their families in this difficult time. We appreciate the outpouring of support for our staff and your continued prayers for their families."

According to WBTV, Myers leaves behind a wife and four children.

Tayag had been piloting the Sky3 helicopter since 2017 and had more than 20 years of experience as a pilot, WBTV reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the helicopter, a Robinson R44, crashed at around 12:20 p.m. local time with two people on board.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said at a news conference that no other vehicles were involved, as the helicopter landed just off of I-77.

"It seems the pilot that was operating the aircraft made some diversionary moves to avoid hitting traffic ... To me it looks like a heroic incident where the pilot tried to avoid injuring anyone else and putting anyone else in danger," Jennings said. "If that is truly the case then that pilot is a hero, in my eyes, to make sure the safety and security of those driving on the road was not in jeopardy."

The aftermath of the crash was captured by highway traffic camera footage, which showed police cars crowded around the crash site. Police said the southbound lanes, which were otherwise empty, of I-77 near Nations Ford Road would remain closed "for an extended period of time" in an update shared to Twitter.

Both the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.