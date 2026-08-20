17-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with box truck in Fayette County

A 17-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with the driver of a box truck in Georges Township, Fayette County, authorities said.

Charles Plum of Lake Lynn died in the crash on Thursday morning, the Fayette County Coroner's Office said in a news release.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police incident report, the two-vehicle crash happened on Morgantown Road at the intersection of Valley School Road in Georges Township around 8 a.m. State police said the 17-year-old was driving his Yamaha Virago 750 south on Morgantown Road "at a high rate of speed" when he collided with the driver of the box truck as they were making a left turn onto Morgantown Road from Valley School Road.

Plum sustained "serious injury" in the crash and was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, state police said. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, according to state police.

"Please remember his family and friends today as they mourn the loss of their loved one," the Fayette County coroner said in its news release.

The 51-year-old driver of the box truck was not injured. State police are investigating the crash.