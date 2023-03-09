Charleroi Middle School cleared of threat after report of gun in student's backpack

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Charleroi Middle School went on lockdown Thursday after someone reported hearing there was a gun in a student's bookbag.

After an investigation, officials found the rumor to not be true.

According to Charleroi Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Ed Zelich, a boy heard a girl may have had a gun in her bookbag. Another girl heard this and reported it immediately.

"Thankfully, the female student who heard it from the male reported it to one of our principals," he said.

The school started an investigation and went into lockdown but classes continued. Charleroi police and the Washington County Sheriff's Office were called in to investigate. Bookbags were searched, students were wanded and lockers were checked. That's when police deemed the rumor to be unfounded.

"The good that came out of this was the students know we care about them. The staff knows we care about them," Dr. Zelich said.

With the high demand for school security, Dr. Zelich showed KDKA-TV some of the measures in place to keep children safe. Decorative signs in the windows block people from seeing in but allow the people inside to see out. With their campus allowing students outside, they have fencing and gates to control who comes in and out.

"In today's age and society, I would rather be too safe than not take it serious," Dr. Zelich said.

They also have metal detectors to check students on their way into school. With the number of kids, they can only do so many buses a day. What they will do is randomize which buses get searched. Dr. Zelich also stressed the importance of communication. Multiple letters were sent to staff and parents on Thursday. He also said no students will face consequences for reporting what they heard Thursday.

"We don't want anyone to be afraid of something they might hear or not hear," Dr. Zelich said.

The school routinely goes over its threat assessments. Officials said it's fortunate today ended up being nothing, but it gave them a chance to put their plan into action.