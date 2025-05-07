14 charged after authorities disband Western Pennsylvania drug trafficking operation

More than a dozen people are facing charges after authorities said they disbanded a multi-county drug trafficking operation in Western Pennsylvania.

Thirty-four-year-old Korrtezz Martin of Beaver County and 13 other accomplices are accused of trafficking pressed fentanyl pills and cocaine in Beaver, Allegheny and Washington counties, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General announced on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Martin employed a network of "runners," all of whom were operating as upper-level dealers in the region.

"Our Bureau of Narcotics Investigation worked diligently to identify the leader of this criminal enterprise and his conspirators, which resulted in charges that put a stop to this network of fentanyl dealers," Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a news release. "Drug traffickers push poisons into our communities without a care for the lives put at risk. My office will continue to vigorously prosecute traffickers who value dollars over human lives."

The charges come after the recommendation by the 51st Statewide Investigating Grand Jury. Martin, who has been arrested, is facing a slew of charges, including possession with intent to distribute, criminal conspiracy, corrupt organizations and illegal firearms possession. He's being held on $500,000 bail.

As of Tuesday, ten of the 14 people charged had been taken into custody.

Multiple agencies, including Pennsylvania State Police, the Beaver County District Attorney's Office and the Beaver County Drug Task Force helped with the arrests.