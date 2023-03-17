Charges refiled against former Pittsburgh animal control officer accused of severely injuring dog

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office refiled charges against a former Pittsburgh animal control officer accused of severely injuring a dog during a call nearly two years ago.

In June 2021, James Genco III was charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty. The charges against him were dismissed in September because a magistrate did not believe the commonwealth met its burden.

But before the statute of limitations ran out, the district attorney's office refiled charges. Genco is charged with two felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and more.

According to the criminal complaint, Genco and another officer removed two pitbull mix dogs that were left alone in an SUV in the Strip District on March 17, 2021. The complaint says the dogs were taken to Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh in Homewood.

There, the criminal complaint says surveillance video captured Genco trying to remove the dog and pushing a control pole several times into the cage before he got the loop around the animal's neck. He allegedly pulled the dog off the truck, with video allegedly showing the dog hitting the garage door and a brick wall.

According to the criminal complaint, more video inside shows Genco with the control pole dragging the dog 25 to 30 feet across the garage floor.

A veterinarian tech heard yelping and high-pitched screaming, the complaint says. She saw Genco dragging the dog and saw what appeared to be a trail of blood, urine and feces on the floor, according to the complaint.

The complaint says the dog suffered multiple broken teeth, excessive bleeding, strangulation injuries, a broken tail, lacerations and abrasions all over his body.

KDKA-TV went to Genco's house Thursday but no one answered the door.

Genco's attorney, Casey White, was surprised by the news.

"Disheartened, confused, it's ridiculous. It's two years later," he said.

He also defended his client.

"Charges should not be filed against this man today, let alone anytime," White said.

The pitbull mix in this case survived and is with his owner.

Genco filed a federal lawsuit against the Pittsburgh police officer who charged him, as well as other witnesses. He alleges that they conspired against him.