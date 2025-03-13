Suspect arrested, charged in Duquesne deadly double shooting case

Homicide charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting and killing two people in Duquesne earlier this year.

28-year-old Ishmeil Muhammad was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal homicide in connection with the deadly shooting.

The shooting happened at a home along Commonwealth Avenue in January and left 30-year-old Sean Johnson, Jr. dead at the scene and left 39-year-old Catherine Lawing in critical condition.

Lawing died at the hospital several days after the shooting.

Police say both victims were shot in the head.

Detectives from the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit led the investigation into the deadly shooting and identified Muhammad as the suspect through witness statements and surveillance video.

Muhammad is being held in the Allegheny County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.