Pittsburgh-area shooting leaves one dead, one in critical condition

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person is dead after a double shooting in the Duquesne area, according to police.

At approximately 5:04 a.m. Monday morning, police were notified of a shooting in the 100 block of Commonwealth Avenue in Duquesne. According to Allegheny County police, officials found an adult male and an adult female inside a house, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.