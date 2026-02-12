Watch CBS News
Homicide charges filed in deadly weekend shooting in Pittsburgh's Greenfield neighborhood

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh.
Several charges have been filed against a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's Greenfield neighborhood over the weekend

On Sunday, police were called to the 700 block of Montclair Street around 2:00 for reports of a domestic dispute. When they arrived on the scene, they found a woman dead inside an apartment complex. 

The medical examiner identified the woman as 26-year-old Charlee Martin. 

After a sweep of the apartment, a man was found inside a bedroom. Following a brief struggle, the man was taken into custody and taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. 

According to the criminal complaint, when officers swept the apartment, the woman killed in the shooting had multiple bullet casings around her body after she was found dead on the floor. 

A postmortem examination by the medical examiner of Charlee Martin found that she had been shot four times. 

When they found the suspect, identified as Aaron Martin, inside the bedroom, he was lying on the bed. Police also noted that in order to get to the bedroom, they had to step over the dead body. 

At the time of the arrest, Martin was charged with assault of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. Once he was cleared from the hospital, he was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. 

Now, additional charges have been filed against Martin, including criminal homicide, firearms violations, and abuse of a corpse. 

