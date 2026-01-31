Coraopolis police investigating chargeback scam involving Pokémon merchandise

Police in Coraopolis, Allegheny County, are investigating a chargeback scam targeting a local gaming store, which involves the purchase of high-value Pokémon cards, authorities said.

Investigators believe the suspects use credit cards to buy expensive Pokémon merchandise, then later dispute the charges with their banks to receive refunds while keeping the items.

Police identified one suspect as Mylen Hailey of Detroit, Michigan, who allegedly targeted a Coraopolis gaming store last month.

According to police, Hailey used a fraudulent credit card to purchase nearly $3,500 worth of Pokémon merchandise. The charges were later disputed.

The store owner did not learn of the chargeback until about a month later, after the suspect and merchandise were no longer traceable, police said.

Hailey has not been arrested, and the investigation remains ongoing.