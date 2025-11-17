Championship football matchups set for WPIAL title games at Acrisure Stadium

The matchups are set for four WPIAL football championship games being played on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.

The championship games being played at the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers and will be airing on KDKA+ for a third consecutive year.

New champions will be crowned in two of the four classifications, while two other teams are looking to go back-to-back.

Class 1A - Laurel vs. Clairton

In the first of four championship games on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium, one of the WPIAL's most successful teams is looking to add another trophy to its case.

No. 2 seed Clairton (12-1) advanced to the championship game with playoff wins against Monessen, Jeannette, and Bishop Canevin.

Clairton's defense posted nine consecutive shutouts this season, allowing zero points between August 22 and November 7.

No. 4 Laurel (12-1) made headlines last week, earing a spot in the title game against Clairton with an upset win over Matt Sieg and No. 1 seeded Fort Cherry.

Laurel defeated Jefferson-Morgan, Chartiers-Houston, and Fort Cherry en route to their championship game appearance.

Clairton is seeking its 15th WPIAL title and first since 2019. Laurel won its only WPIAL championship in 1980.

Kickoff for the 1A game is scheduled for 11 a.m

Class 2A - Seton LaSalle vs. Steel Valley

In the second of four games scheduled for Saturday, a new champion will be crowned in Class 2A.

No. 1 seed Seton LaSalle (11-1) are unbeaten dating back to their opening season loss to North Catholic and have advanced to the championship game with playoff wins against Mohawk and Washington.

No. 3 Steel Valley (9-3) has won five straight games and have won big in their playoff contests vs. Ellwood City and Western Beaver.

Seton LaSalle has five WPIAL championships with its last win coming in 2004. Steel Valley has won six titles, most recently in 2022.

Kickoff for the 2A game is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Class 3A - Avonworth vs. Imani Christian

The third game of the day at Acrisure Stadium will be the first of two games with a team trying to win its second straight championship. The game also pits two undefeated teams against one another.

No. 1 Avonworth (12-0) are one of just three WPIAL teams yet to lose a game this season. Avonworth won big in their playoff opener vs. Freeport before a high-scoring victory over North Catholic in the semifinals.

No. 2 Imani Christian (12-0) are also undefeated this season and advanced to the championship game with playoff wins against Hopewell and Central Valley.

Avonworth are the defending 3A champions, also having won titles in 2019 and in 1959. Imani Christian has never won a WPIAL championship.

Kickoff for the 3A game is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Class 5A - Pine-Richland vs. Peters Township

The final game of the day at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday will feature another team trying to win back-to-back and a team with an unbeaten record.

No. 1 Pine-Richland (11-1) suffered its only loss of the season in late October against Central Catholic and have won ten straight games since then, including playoff wins against Shaler and Moon.

No. 2 Peters Township (12-0) enters the championship game with playoff wins against Bethel Park and Upper St. Clair.

Pine-Richland are the defending 5A champions and have won nine WPIAL titles, including six in the last 11 seasons. Peters Township won its lone championship in 2023.

Kickoff for the 5A game is scheduled for 8 p.m.