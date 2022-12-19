Chabad of Squirrel Hill hosts Hanukkah celebration with menorah made out of donated canned goods

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Hanukkah celebrations kicked off in Squirrel Hill on Sunday evening.

The festivities kicked off with a menorah lighting on the corner of Murray Avenue and Beacon Street in the heart of the neighborhood.

The menorah looked a little bit non-traditional this year -- because it was made of donated cans from Giant Eagle and the community.

All of the cans will be donated to the Squirrel Hill Food Pantry to help those in need.