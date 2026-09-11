Central Catholic football team ready to begin new era on first home football field in nearly 100 years

Central Catholic High School football has been a staple in the region for almost a century, but there's one thing it's never had until Friday: a true home field.

For Central Catholic, home games have always meant a lot of travel between here, there, and everywhere else in the Pittsburgh region. That all changes Friday with the team's first game at the U.S. Steel Community Field at Hazelwood Green.

"Mt. Lebanon High School, Dormont Stadium, South Side, geez, I'm trying to think of some of the other ones. Shaler, West Mifflin, Carnegie Mellon University," Central Catholic High School President Matthew Stoessel said about their prior home fields.

Three-and-a-half years ago, it was brought up to Central Catholic to be a tenant at the new field. Now they will have their own locker room instead of borrowing one every week.

"We finally get to call a place home, so I think being able to walk out with our brothers is going to be a cool experience," senior left tackle Jimmy Kalis said.

For the seniors who have never had a true home game before, Friday is an exciting opportunity. The signage is already in place to make it a welcoming home for the Vikings.

"I think the entire school is really excited about that. We're going to get a lot of people out there. It's going to be a really great environment to play in," senior free safety Jordan Ray said.

The field in Hazelwood had its ribbon cutting during the NFL draft in the spring. It will be used for more than just Central Catholic sports, as it will be home to neighborhood teams, including Hazelwood's youth football team.

"To be able to experience this brand new thing with my brothers is going to be an amazing thing for all of us. It's going to be something we remember forever," Ray said.

The 3,000-seat stadium is sold out for the first game on Friday night as Central plays Pine-Richland High School. Watch the game on CBS News Pittsburgh.