Central Catholic High School introduces $55 million campus improvement fundraising campaign

Central Catholic High School has unveiled what they're calling the most ambitious capital campaign in the history of the school.

It's being called the "Centennial Campaign: Rooted in Tradition, Building For Our Future." The goal of the campaign is to raise $55 million for campus improvements ahead of the school's 100th anniversary in the 2027-28 school year.

The project will be broken down into three phases.

The first phase will be a renovation of the Brothers' House, which houses the De LaSalle Christian Brothers who serve on the campus. This phase was completed during the 2024-25 school year, and it modernized and expanded the facility to create accessible, dignified living quarters and enhanced community spaces.

They also repurposed the underutilized sections of the facility to house the Offices of the President, Admission, and Finance and Administration.

Phase two will be the construction of a new student center, and the school is preparing to break ground on the new, 102,000-square-foot center.

It would be the largest campus construction project since 1927, when the main building was built.

The new student center will include a regulation-sized gymnasium, fitness center, season team locker rooms, a TV studio, lecture hall, dining hall, and student gathering spaces.

This would replace the nearly 50-year-old gym on campus.

The third and final phase will be the main building enhancements. That would include the installation of an elevator to ensure ADA compliance, upgraded security measures, and modernized climate control.

It will also create extended space for the fine arts program, as the dining hall and athletic facilities will be moved to the new student center.

You can read more about Central Catholic High School's new campaign on their website at this link.