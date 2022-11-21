Cell phone addiction crosses all generations; here's some tips for kicking the habit

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- How do you feel about your cell phone?

Do you panic when it's not at your fingertips? Can you be separated from it for a while and not be thinking of it constantly?

This Thanksgiving, Dr. Carder Stout says, "Instead of everyone having their phones with them, put a basket out on your front table. And when people come in the door, ask them to put their phones on airplane mode and put them in the basket."

Dr. Stout, a psychologist and addiction specialist, said it's not easy to separate from your phone, even for short periods of time.

"It requires changing the patterns that you have and have established probably over the last several years," he said.

He's not saying give up the phone, just make some adjustments.

"Try to think of your phone one day a week as just a phone," Dr. Stout said.

Calls only, no texting.

When you are with others put in on airplane mode and out of sight.

"If they are in sight, there's going to be, you know, a tendency for people to want to pick them up because we're just so conditioned to do that," Dr. Stout said.

To avoid the temptation to check it during the night.

"Don't bring it into your bedroom at night," he said. "Put it out in in the living room, put it in your bag, so that the next time that you're going to check it would be the next morning."

If you are with someone and your phone vibrates, don't touch it.

"It sends a message that what you're saying is not important and that they are more interested in other things that are happening than being with you in that moment," Dr. Stout said.

Dr. Stout says any time away from our phone and spent with people is a positive thing, because at our core, we like to interact with each other without distractions.