How to celebrate Small Business Saturday in western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — After the hustle and bustle of Black Friday shopping winds down, there are always a few more gifts on your holiday shopping list that haven't been checked off.
Support your neighborhood businesses and celebrate Small Business Saturday.
This Saturday, Nov. 26, scout out these small businesses in operation throughout western Pennsylvania for food, services, gifts, and more:
Food and Beverage-
African Food:
- African Cuisine | 2030-2032 Murray Ave Pgh, PA 15217 | africaneatscuisine.com
- Dirty Birds Chicken | Facebook
- Kilimanjaro Flavour | Facebook
- Fabs Restaurant | 811 Broadway Ave McKees Rocks, PA 15136 | Instagram
- O'Fela African Restaurant & Lounge | 2518 Brownsville Rd Pgh, PA 15210 | Facebook
- Tana Ethiopian Cuisine | 5929 Baum Blvd Pgh, PA 15206 | tanaethiopiancuisine.com
Breakfast Diners:
- Breakfast at Shelly's | 740 E Warrington Ave, Pgh, PA 15210 | Facebook
- Cherries Diner | 212 Forbes Ave, Pgh, PA 15222 | Facebook
- Grandma B's | 2537 Wylie Ave, Pgh, PA 15219 | Facebook
- J & J's Family Restaurant & Catering | 300 Shiloh St, Pgh, PA 15211 | j-js-family-restaurant-catering.business.site
- Kelly O's Diner | 100 24th St Pgh, PA 15222 | kellyos.com
- Nicky's Grant Street | 310 Grant St #100, Pgh, PA 15219 | thegrantstreet.com
- Oak Hill Post | 600 Brookline Blvd, Pgh, PA | oakhillpost.com
- Pamela's Diner | Locations in the Strip District, Mt. Lebanon, Shadyside, Millvale, and Oakland | pamelasdiner.com
- Ritter's Diner | 5221 Baum Blvd Pgh, PA 15224 | rittersdinerpittsburgh.com
- Simone's Breakfast, Brunch, Lunch | 665 Washington Rd, Mt. Lebanon, PA 15228 | simonesmtlebanon.com
- Tootsie's Diner | 701 5th Ave, Coraopolis, PA 15108 | tootsiespghdiner.com
Bagels:
- Brooklyn Bagel at the Arsenal | 3915 Butler St, Pgh, PA 15201 | Facebook
- Gussy's Bagels and Deli | 3606 Fifth Ave, Pgh, PA 15213 | gussysbagels.com
- Hellbender Bagels | Instagram
Bakeries:
- 1905 Eatery and Bakery | 733 Broadway Ave, McKees Rocks, PA 15136 | 1905eatery.com/eatery
- 350 ° Bakery | 2427 S 18th St, Pgh, PA 15210 | threefiftypgh.com
- 5th Generation Bakers: Jenny Lee Swirl Bread | 1100 Chartiers Ave McKees Rocks, PA 15136 | jennyleeswirlbread.com
- Allegro Hearth Bakery | 2034 Murray Ave, Pgh, PA 15217 | allegropgh.com
- Barb's Corner Kitchen | 4711 Butler St, Lawrenceville, PA 15201 | Facebook Page
- Bartram House Bakery | Multiple locations | bartramhousebakery.com
- Bluebird Kitchen | 211 Forbes Ave and 11 Stanwix St, Pgh, PA 15222 | bluebirdkitchen.com
- Dana's Bakery | 720 N Homewood Ave, Pgh, PA 15208 | danasbakery.com
- Gaby et Jules | 5837 Forbes Ave 15217 and 6006 Penn Ave 15206 | gabyetjules.com
- Good L'oven | 322 Sewickley Oakmont Rd in Ross Twp; 417 Lincoln Ave in Bellevue | goodlovencookieshop.com
- La Gourmandine | Multiple Locations | lagourmandinebakery.com
- Mancini's Bakery | 601 Woodward Ave McKees Rocks, PA 15136 | mancinisbakery.com
- Oakmont Bakery | 1 Sweet St, Oakmont, PA 15139 | oakmontbakery.com
- Pigeon Bagels | 5613 Hobart St Pgh, PA, 15217 | pigeonbagels.com
- Pink Box Bakery & Cafe | 2104 Murray Ave, Pgh, PA 15217 | pinkboxpgh.com
- Prantl's Bakery | Multiple Locations | prantlsbakery.com
- Sips & Sweets: Zelienople | 133 S Main St Zelienople, PA 16063 | sipsandsweets.com
BBQ:
- Blowfish BBQ | 2027 Noble St, Swissvale, PA 15218 | Facebook
- NaKa Endzone BBQ | 1310 Crafton Blvd, Pgh, PA. 15205 | nakaendzone.com
- Oakmont BBQ Company | 549 Allegheny River Blvd, Verona, PA | obcofftherails.com
- Pittsburgh Barbeque Company | 1000 Banksville Rd, Pgh, PA | pghbbq.com
- Ribs n' Bread | 4707 Centre Ave, Pgh, PA 15213 | ribsnbread.weebly.com
- Showcase BBQ | 6800 Frankstown Ave, Pgh, PA | showcasebbq.net
- South Side BBQ Company | 75 S 17th St, Pgh, PA | southsidebbqcompany.com
- Uncle Jammy's & 412 BBQ Catering | unclejammys.com
- Walter's Southern Kitchen | 4501 Butler St, Lawrenceville, PA | walterspgh.com
Carribean/Brazilian:
- Casa Brasil | 5904 Bryant St, Pgh, PA 15206 | casa-brasil.com
- Fireside Jamaican Restaurant | 796 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15221 | Facebook
- Island Spice Caribbean Restaurant | 1160 Washington Ave, Carnegie, PA 15106 | Facebook
- Kaya | 2000 Smallman St, Pgh, PA 15222 | kaya.menu
- Leon's Caribbean Food | 823 E Warrington Ave, Pgh, PA 15210 | leonscaribbeanrestaurant.com
- Pauline's Caribbean Soul Cuisine | 1204 Federal St, Pgh, PA | Facebook
- Royal Caribbean Takeout | 1568 Montier St, Pgh, PA 15221 | royalcaribbeanpittsburgh.com
- Uncle Sleepy | Instagram
Catering:
- Aunt Cheryl's Cafe | 416 Library St. Braddock, PA 15104 | Facebook
- Blowfish BBQ | 2027 Noble St, Swissvale, PA 15218 | Facebook
- Café on the Corner | 2700 Shadeland Ave, Pgh, PA 15212 | cafeonthecornerpgh.org
- Dirty Birds Chicken | Facebook
- Gibson's Takeout and Catering | Multiple Locations | nanasplacebygibsons.com
- House of Soul Catering | 203 Whitaker St., Munhall, PA 15120 | houseofsoulcateringllc.com
- Jackie Kennedy Catering | Facebook
- Jimmy & Nino's | 1901 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15222 | sunserisinthestrip.com
- Legacy Cafe | Facebook
- Mintt Indian Cuisine | 3033 Banksville Rd, Pgh, PA 15216 | themintt.com
- Cafe Delhi and Karma Banquet | 205 Mary St, Carnegie, PA 15106 | mycafedelhi.com
- Phat Girlz A Cookin | 100 S Jackson Ave, Bellevue, PA 15202 | phatgirlzacookinllc.com
- Roux Orleans | rouxcatering.com
- Shay and Baeee Restaurant & Catering | 824 Chartiers Ave, McKees Rocks, PA 15136 | Facebook
- Uncle Jammy's & 412 BBQ Catering | unclejammys.com
Chinese/East Asian Restaurants :
- Chengdu Gourmet | 5840 Forward Ave, Pgh, PA 15217 | chengdugourmetpittsburgh.com
- Jade Grille | 670 Washington Rd, Mt. Lebanon, PA 15228 | jadegrille.com
- Jimmy Wan's Restaurant & Lounge | Locations in Cranberry and Fox Chapel | jimmywans.com
- How Lee | Locations in Pittsburgh and Washington | howleeforbesave.com
- Nanban Asian Soul Food | 4407 Butler St, Pgh, PA 15201 | nanbanpgh.com
- Onion Maiden | 639 E Warrington Ave, Pgh, PA 15210 | onionmaiden.com
- Rose Tea Café | 414 S Craig St, Pgh, PA 15213 | roseteacafe.com
- Silk Road Gourmet Chinese | 5301 Grove Rd, Suite 1 Pgh, PA 15236 | silkroadsushiandsteakhouse.com
- Soba | 5847 Ellsworth Ave Pgh, PA 15232 | soba.kitchen
- Taiwanese Bistro Café 33 | 1711 Shady Ave, Pgh, PA 15217 | twcafe33.com
Coffee/Tea:
- Adda Coffee and Tea House | Locations in Garfield, Shadyside, Northside, and Cultural District | addacoffeehouse.com
- Black Forge Coffee | 1206 Arlington Ave, Allentown 15210 and 701 Chartiers Ave, McKees Rocks 15136 | blackforgecoffee.com
- Brooklyn Bagel at the Arsenal | 3915 Butler St, Pgh, PA 15201 | Facebook
- Café on the Corner | 2700 Shadeland Ave, Pgh, PA 15212 | cafeonthecornerpgh.org
- Carnegie Coffee Company | 132 E Main St, Carnegie, PA 15106 | carnegiecoffeecompany.com
- Chic'n Bubbly | 117 Oakland Ave, Pgh, P A 15213 | chicknbubbly.com
- Creative Coffee and Supply | 309 Smithfield St, Pgh, PA 15222 | crtv.coffee.com
- De Fer Coffee and Tea | Multiple Locations | defer.coffee.com
- Everyday Café | 532 North Homewood Ave, Pgh, PA 15208 | everydaycafepgh.com
- Fuku Tea | 3800 Forbes Ave, Pgh, PA 15213 and 300 South Craig St, Pgh, PA 15213 | fukutea.com
- Gasoline Street Coffee | 643 First Ave, Pgh, PA 15219 | gasolinestreetcoffee.com
- Griff's Grounds Coffé | 1817 Leechburg Rd, Penn Hill, PA 15235 | Facebook
- Ineffable Cà Phê | 3920 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15224 | ineffablecaphe.com
- La Prima | Locations in the Strip, downtown Pgh, and Carnegie Mellon University | laprima.com
- Live Fresh Cold Pressed Juice + Smoothie Bar | Locations in Homestead, North Side, and Regent Square | livefreshjuicery.com
- Nicholas Coffee | 23 Market Square, Pgh, PA 15222 | nicholascoffee.us.com
- Steep Mountain Tea Company | 101 Ehalt Street, Suite 111 Greensburg, PA 15601 | steepmountainteaco.square.site
- The Black Cat Market Cat Café | 5135 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15224 | blackcatmarketpgh.com
- The Garden Café | 1022 Chestnut St, Pgh, PA 15212 | gardencafepgh.com
- The Hop Along Café | 625 Stanwix St Pgh, PA 15222 | thehopalongcafe.square.site
- The Muddy Cup Dormont | 1412 Potomac Ave, Pgh, PA 15216 | muddycup2.business.site
- Vibe Bellevue | 6 North Balph Ave, Bellevue, PA 15202 | vibe-bellevue.business.site
Desserts:
- Cobbler World | 1059 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15222 | cobblerworld.com
- Fudge Farm | Multiple Locations | goodyhouse.com
- Happy Day Dessert Factory | 906A Western Ave Pgh, PA 15233 | happydaydessertfactory.com
- Leona's Ice Cream Sandwiches | Multiple Locations | leonaspgh.com
- Maddez Sweetz | maddezsweetz.biz
- Millie's Homemade Ice Cream | Multiple Locations | millieshomemade.com
- Mon Aimee Chocolat | 2101 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15222 | monaimeechocolat.com
- Page's | 4112 E Carson St, Pgh, PA 15210 | pagedairymart.net
- Snowy's Chocolates | 122 South 2nd Ave, Elizabeth, PA 15037| snowyschocolates.com
- Sweet Market | 348 Beaver St, Sewickley, PA 15143 | sweetmarketpgh.com
- The Butterwood Bake Consortium | 5222 Butler St, Pgh, PA 15201 | thebutterwoodbakeconsortium.com
- Yetter's Candies | 504 Grant Ave, Pgh, PA 15209 | yetterscandy.com
Deli/Grocery:
- 5th Avenue Food Market | 1701 5th Ave, Pgh, PA 15219 | Facebook
- Carson Street Deli & Craft Beer Bar | 1507 E Carson St, Pgh, PA 15203 | carsonstreetdeliandcraftbeerbar.com
- Fat Butcher | 5151 Butler St, Pgh, PA 15201 | fatbutcher.com
- Gussy's Bagels and Deli | 3606 Fifth Ave, Pgh, PA 15213 | gussysbagels.com
- Jimmy & Nino Sunseri Co. | 1901 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15222 | sunserisinthestrip.com
- Kevin's Deli | 4415 5th Ave, Suite 120, Pgh, PA 15213 | kevinsdelipa.com
- Labriola Italian Markets | Multiple Locations | labriolaitalianmarkets.com
- Observatory Hill Deli | 3856 Baytree St, Pgh, PA 15214 | observatoryhilldeli.com
- Pennsylvania Macaroni Co. | 2010-2012 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15222 | pennmac.com
- Peoples Grocery | 5136 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15224
- Tom Friday's Market | 3639 California Ave, Pgh, PA 15212 | tomfridaysmarket.com
- Strip District Meats | 2123 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15222 | stripdistrictmeats.com
- Valentino Cheese & Dairy | 2223 W State St, New Castle, PA 16101 | Facebook
- Wholey's Seafood Market | 1711 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15222 | wholey.com
Indian Cuisine Restaurants:
- Cafe Delhi and Karma Banquet | 205 Mary St, Carnegie, PA 15106 | mycafedelhi.com
- Kabab & Curry | 2890 Banksville Rd, Pgh, Pennsylvania 15216 | kababcurrypittsburgh.com
- Mintt Indian Cuisine | 3033 Banksville Rd, Pgh, PA 15216 | themintt.com
- Peoples Indian Restaurant | 5147 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15224 | peoplesindian.com
- Prince of India Restaurant | 3614 5th Ave, Pgh, PA 15213 | princeofindiapittsburgh.com
- Spice Affair | 8 Brilliant Ave, Pgh, PA 15215 | spiceaffairpittsburgh.com
- Taste of India | 4320 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15224 | tasteofindiapittsburgh.com
- Udipi Cafe | 4141 Old William Penn Hwy, Monroeville, PA 15146
Italian Restaurants:
- 1905 Eatery and Bakery | 733 Broadway Ave, McKees Rocks, PA 15136 | 1905eatery.com/eatery
- DiAnoia's Eatery | 2549 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15222 | dianoiaseatery.com
- La Tavola | 1 Boggs Ave, Pgh, PA 15211 | latavolaitalianarestaurant.com
- Tu Mangi | 4851 Clairton Blvd, Pgh, PA 15236 | tumangitruck.com
Japanese cuisine:
- Andy's Sushi Bar | 1711 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15222 | wholey.com/andys-sushi-at-wholeys
- Gi-Jin | 208 6th St, Pgh, PA 15222 | gi-jin.com
- Little Tokyo | 636 Washington Rd 15228 and 2122 East Carson St, Pgh, PA 15203 | littletokyopittsburgh.com
- Mola | 6018 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15206 | themolafish.com
- Nakama | Locations in North Hills, South Side, and PPG Arena | nakamass.com
- Ramen Bar | 5860 Forbes Ave, Pgh, PA 15217 | ramenbarpittsburgh.com
- Sushi Tomo | 4812 McKnight Rd, Pgh, PA 15237 | sushi-tomo.com
- The Slippery Mermaid | 613 Beaver St, Sewickley, PA 15143 | slipperymermaid.com
- Umami | 202 38th St, Pgh, PA 15201 | umamipgh.com
- Umi | 5849 Ellsworth Ave, Pgh, PA 15232 | umi.rest
- Yukiyama Japanese Restaurant | 2121 Murray Ave, Pgh, PA 15217 | yukiyamasushipa.com
- Yuzu Kitchen | 409 Wood St, Pgh, PA 15222 | yuzukitchenpgh.com
Korean cuisine:
- Bae Bae's Kitchen | 951 Liberty Ave, Pgh, PA 15222 | baebaes.kitchen
- Oishii Bento | 119 Oakland Ave, Pgh, PA 15213 | oishiibento.com
Mexican/Tex-Mex:
- La Palapa Mexican Restaurant | 2224 E Carson St, Pgh, PA 15203 | lapalapapgh.com
- Los Chiludos | 325 Southpointe Blvd, Canonsburg, PA 15317 | loschiludos.com
- Mexisoul | 1426 Pennsylvania Ave, Monaca PA 15061 | mexisoul.com
- The Hungry Cowgirl | Order ahead and pick up at 2945 Spruce Way Pgh, PA 15201 | hungry-cowgirl.com
New American/Contemporary Comfort Food:
- 9 Cafe | 900 Wood St, Pgh, PA 15221 | Facebook
- Aunt Cheryl's Cafe | 416 Library St. Braddock, PA 15104 | Facebook
- Back to the Foodture | 2762 E Carson St Pgh, PA 15203 | Facebook
- Café on the Corner | 2700 Shadeland Ave, Pgh, PA 15212 | cafeonthecornerpgh.org
- Fig & Ash Wood Fire Kitchen | 514 East Ohio St Pittsburgh, PA 15212 | figandashpgh.com
- Fuel and Fuddle | 212 Oakland Ave, Pgh, PA 15213 | fuelandfuddle.com
- Grand Concourse | 100 West Station Square Dr, Pgh, PA 15219 | grandconcourserestaurant.com
- Revel + Roost | 242 Forbes Ave Pgh, PA 15222 | revelandroost.com
- Scratch & Co | 1720 Lowrie St Pgh, PA 15212 | scratchandcopgh.com
- The Lunch Box | 1307 Federal St Pgh, PA 15212 | thelunchboxpa.com
Pizza:
- Aiello's Pizza | 2112 Murray Ave # 1, Pgh, PA 15217 | aiellospizza.com
- Aviva Brick Oven | 16099 Perry Hwy, Warrendale, PA 15086 | avivabrickoven.com
- Bella Monte | 410 S Main St Pgh, PA 15220 | bellamontepizza.com
- Beto's Pizza | 1473 Banksville Rd, Pgh, PA 15216 | betosoriginalpizza.com
- Bubba's | 14 N Westmoreland Ave, Greensburg, PA 15601 | bubbadelivers.com
- Caliente Pizza & Draft House | Multiple Locations | worldsbestpizza.com
- Colangelo's Bakery and Cafe | 207 21st St, Pgh, PA 15222 | ordercolangelos.com
- D & G Pizza | 1818 7th Ave # A, Beaver Falls, PA 15010 | Facebook
- DeMore's Pizzeria | 1256 Evergreen Ave, Pgh, PA 15209 | demorespizzeria.com
- Doughboy's Pizza | 508 Island Ave, McKees Rocks, PA 15136 | doughboyspgh.com
- Frank's Pizza and Chicken | Multiple Locations | frankspizzachicken.com
- Fiori's Pizzaria | 103 Capital Ave 15226 and 3801 Washington Rd 15317 | fiorispizzaria.com
- Joe & Pie | 1621 S Braddock Ave, Pgh, PA 15218 | joeandpie.com
- La Tavola | 1 Boggs Ave, Pgh, PA 15211 | latavolaitalianarestaurant.com
- Mandy's Pizza | 512 Perry Hwy, Pgh, PA 15229 | mandyspizza.com
- Mineo's Pizza House | Locations in Allison Park, Squirrel Hill, and Mt Lebanon | mineospizza.com
- Papa J's Twin Plaza | 2016 Smallman St, Pgh, PA 15222 | papajs.com
- Piazza Talarico | 3832 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15201 | piazzatalarico.com
- Pizza Parma | Multiple Locations | pizzaparma.us
- Spak Brothers | 5107 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15224 | spakbrothers.com
- Uptown Kitchen | 1710 Forbes Ave, Pgh, PA 15219 | uptown-kitchen.com
- Vincent's Pizza Park | 998 Ardmore Blvd., Pgh, PA 15221 | vincentspizzapark.com
Sandwich Shop:
- Brrats Deli | 1703 Monongahela Ave, Swissvale, PA 15218 | Facebook
- Corner Mercantile | 472 Wood St, Pgh, PA 15222 | cornermercantile.com
- Ida's Sandwich Shop | 3921 Perrysville Ave, Pgh, PA 15214 | idassandwichshop.com
Street/Fast Food:
- Blue Sparrow | bluesparrowpgh.com
- Flavors Famous Street Food | 3231 Brighton Rd, Pgh, PA 15212 | flavorsstreetfood.com
- Hook Fish & Chicken | Multiple Locations | Facebook
- Legacy Cafe | Facebook
- Lettuce Eat | 200 Mall Cir Dr, Monroeville, PA 15146 | monroevillemall.com/store/lettuce_eat
- Pita My Shawarma | 3716 Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201 | pitamyshawarma.com
- Pittsburgh Street Dogs | 551 Pittsburgh St Springdale, PA 15144 | Facebook
- Shay and Baeee Restaurant & Catering | 824 Chartiers Ave, McKees Rocks, PA 15136 | Facebook
Soul Food:
- Aunt Cheryl's Cafe | 416 Library St, Braddock, PA 15104 | Facebook
- Café on the Corner | 2700 Shadeland Ave, Pgh, PA 15212 | cafeonthecornerpgh.org
- Carmi Soul Food | 1825 E Carson St, Pgh, PA 15203 | carmirestaurant.com
- Gibson's Takeout and Catering | Multiple Locations | nanasplacebygibsons.com
- Hilda's Soul Kitchen | 514 E 8th Ave Munhall, PA 15120 | Facebook
- Ms. Jean's Southern Cuisine | 807 Wallace Ave, Wilkinsburg PA 15221 | Facebook
- Ma's Honey | 11101 Frankstown Ave, Pgh, PA 15235 | Facebook
- Mexisoul | 1426 Pennsylvania Ave, Monaca PA 15061 | mexisoul.com
- Roux Orleans | rouxcatering.com
- Simmie's Restaurant & Lounge | 8500 Frankstown Ave, Pgh, PA 15235 | simmiesrestaurant.com
Thai Restaurants:
- Dancing Crab Thai Noodles | 3271 West Liberty Ave 15216 and 2126 E Carson St 15203 | dancingcrabthai.com
- KIIN Lao & Thai Eatery | 5846 Forbes Ave, Pgh, PA 15217 | kiinpgh.com
- Nicky's Thai Kitchen | Multiple Locations | nickysthaikitchen.com
- Ocha Thai Noodle | 422 Semple St, Pgh, PA 15213 | ochathainoodlepa.com
- Spice Island Tea House | 253 Atwood St, Pgh, PA 15213 | spiceislandteahouse.com
Vegetarian/Vegan:
- ShadoBeni | 1534 Brighton Rd, Pgh, PA 15212 | Instagram
- Udipi Cafe | 4141 Old William Penn Hwy, Monroeville, PA 15146
Bars/Pubs-
- Bar Marco | 2216 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15222 | barmarcopgh.com
- Blue Moon | 5115 Butler St, Pgh, PA 15201 | bluemoononbutler.com
- Bridges & Bourbon | 930 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15222 | bridgesandbourbonpgh.com
- Harold's Haunt | 142 Grant Ave, Millvale, PA 15209 | maudespaperwinggallery.com/harolds-home
- Hemingway's | 3911 Forbes Ave, Pgh, PA 15213 | hemingwayspgh.com
- Hidden Harbor | 1708 Shady Ave, Squirrel Hill, PA 15217 | hiddenharborpgh.com
- Mary's Vine | 211 Kenmawr Ave, Rankin, PA 15104 | marysvine.com
- Max's Allegheny Tavern | 537 Suismon St, Pgh, PA 15212 | maxsalleghenytavern.com
- Mike's Beer Bar | 110 Federal St, Pgh, PA 15212 | mikesbeerbar.com
- Kelly's Bar Lounge | 6012 Centre Ave, Pgh, PA 15206 | kellysbarlounge.com
- Real Luck Café (Lucky's Bar) | 1519 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15222
- The Bridge Music Bar | 6018 Broad St, Pgh, PA 15206 | thebridgemusicbar.com
- The Church Brew Works | 3525 Liberty Ave, Pgh, PA 15201 | churchbrew.com
- The Slippery Mermaid | 613 Beaver St, Sewickley, PA 15143 | slipperymermaid.com
- The Warren Bar & Burrow | 245 7th St, Pgh, PA 15222 | thewarrenpgh.com
- Young Brothers Bar | 1441 Woods Run Ave, Pgh, PA | Facebook
- William Penn Tavern | 3810 Butler St Pgh, PA 15201 | wmpenntavern.com
Breweries:
- Abjuration Brew Company | 644 Broadway Ave, McKees Rocks, PA 15136 | abjurationbrewing.com
- Allegheny City Brewing | 507 Foreland St, Pgh, PA 15212 | alleghenycitybrewing.com
- Beaver Brewing Company | 1820 7th Ave, Beaver Falls, PA 15010 | beaverbrewingcompany.com
- Cinderlands Foederhouse | 3705 Butler St First Floor, Pgh, PA 15201 | cinderlands.com
- Drowning Fish Brewing Company | 5454 Library Rd, Bethel Park, PA 15102 | dfish.menufy.com
- East End Brewing | 147 Julius St, Pgh, PA 15206 | eastendbrewing.com
- Necromancer Brewing | 2257 Babcock Blvd Pgh, PA 15237 | necromancer.beer
- Penn Brewery | 800 Vinial St Pgh, PA 15212 | pennbrew.com
- Strange Roots Experimental Ales | Multiple Locations | strangerootsbeer.com
- Threadbare Cider House & Meadery | 1291 Spring Garden Ave Pgh, PA 15212 | threadbarecider.com
- Trace Brewing | 4312 Main St, Pgh, PA 15224 | tracebloomfield.com
Liquor/Beer:
- Beer, Lime, and Sunshine | 411 Wood St, Pgh, PA 15222 | Facebook
- Salute Beer Distributor | 2348 Golden Mile Hwy, Pgh, PA 15239 | Facebook
- Wigle Whiskey | 2401 Smallman St, Pgh, PA 15222 | wiglewhiskey.com/shop
Goods and Services-
Arts:
- Bainbridge | 407 Jacksonia St, Pgh, PA 15212 | painterman407.com
- Costa RicArt | 1000 S Braddock Ave, Pgh, PA 15218 | costaricart.net
- Destination Photographs & Stone Art | 1200 Resaca Place, Pgh, PA 15212 | glennolcerst.com
- Emmanuel Fine Art Photography | 100 7th St, Pgh, PA 15222 | fineart.epphoto.net
- Gerbe Glass | Facebook
- Jowdy Studio | 8101 St Lawrence Ave, Swissvale, PA, 15218 | jowdystudio.com
- Ketchup City Creative | 612 Main St, Pgh, PA 15215 | ketchupcity.com
- LaVerne Kemp Studios | 5825 Elgin St, Pgh, PA 15206 | lavernekempstudios.com
- Maude's Paperwing Gallery | 210 Grant Ave, Millvale, PA 15209 | maudespaperwinggallery.com
- Penn Avenue Pottery | 1905 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15222 | Facebook
- Protohaven | 214 N Trenton Ave, Pgh, PA 15221 | protohaven.org
- Songbird Artistry | 4316 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15224 | songbirdartistry.com
- Yogamotif | 100 S Commons #102, Pgh, PA 15212 | yogamotif.com
- ZYNKA Gallery | 904 Main St, Pgh, PA 15215 | zynkagallery.com
Apparel:
- 412 | 420 S 27th St, Pgh, PA 15203 | shopfouronetwo.com
- Best-Made Shoes | 5143 Liberty Ave Pgh, PA 15224 | bestmadeshoes.com
- Cafe Press | cafepress.com
- Eons Fashion Antique | 5850 Ellsworth Ave, Pgh, PA 15232 | Facebook
- Knotzland Bowties | 303 S Trenton Ave, Pgh, PA 15221 | knotzland.com
- Legacy 412 | 4752 Liberty Ave, Pgh, PA 15224 | Facebook
- Trim Pittsburgh | 3508 Butler St, Pgh, PA 15201 | trimpittsburgh.com
Book/record stores:
- Amazing Books and Records | Locations downtown and in Squirrel Hill | amazingbooksandrecords.com
- City Books | 908 Galveston Ave, Pgh, PA 15233 | citybookspgh.com
- Mystery Lovers Bookshop | 514 Allegheny River Blvd, Oakmont, PA 15139 | mysterylovers.com
- Riverstone Books | 8850 Covenant Ave, Pgh, PA 15237 | riverstonebookstore.com
- Stories Like Me | 4381 Murray Ave, Pgh, PA 15217 | storieslikeme.com
- White Whale Bookstore | 4754 Liberty Ave, Pgh, PA 15224 | whitewhalebookstore.com
Business Development:
- Cocoapreneur | cocoapreneur.com
- In Touch Consulting | 524 Ogden Ave, Pgh, PA 15221 | in-touch-consulting.com
- Kabeyia & Kompany | 2701 Murray Ave, Pgh, PA 15217 | kabeyia.com
- Manifest Success Company | 2610 Maple Ave, Pgh, PA 15214 | manifestsuccessco.com
- Nxt Level Consulting | 322 North Shore Place, Pgh, PA 15212 | nxt-lvl.co/
- Protohaven | 214 N Trenton Ave, Pgh, PA 15221 | protohaven.org
Pet grooming:
- The AuStella Pet Parlor | 421 Grant Ave Millvale, PA 15209 | theaustellapetparlor.myonlineappointment.com
Family farms:
- Frankferd Farms | 717 Saxonburg Blvd, Saxonburg, PA 16056 | frankferd.com
- Freedom Farms | 434 Overbrook Rd, Valencia, PA 16059 | freedomfarmspa.com
- Jones Turkey Farm | 240 Jones Rd Cabot, PA 16023 | jonesturkeyfarm.com
- Neubauer's Flowers | 3 S Gallatin Ave, Uniontown, PA 15401 | neubauersflowers.com
- Renshaw Farms | 314 Ford City Rd Freeport, PA 16229 | renshawfarms.com
- Soergel Orchards | 2573 Brandt School Rd, Wexford, PA 15090 | soergels.com
- Town's Edge Farm | 46 Springer Rd. Ligonier, PA 15658
Florists/Plant Nurseries:
- Armful of Flowers | 608 Virginia Ave, Pgh, PA 15211 | armfulofflowers.com
- Beverly's Flowers | 158 Noble Ave Pgh, PA 15205 | beverlysflowers.com
- Coal Hill Nook PGH | 10 Boggs Ave, Pgh, PA 15211 | coal-hill-nook-pgh.business.site
- The Farmer's Daughter Flowers | 502 E Ohio St, Pgh, PA 15212 | thefarmersdaughterflowers.com
- Gidas Flowers | 3719 Forbes Ave, Pgh, PA 15213 | gidasflowers.com
- Neubauer's Flowers | 3 S Gallatin Ave, Uniontown, PA 15401 | neubauersflowers.com
- Pisarcik Flower Farm | 365 Browns Hill Rd, Valencia, PA 16059 | pisarcikflowerfarm.com
- Soil Sisters Plant Nursery | 835 Gearing Ave, Pgh, PA 15210 | soilsistersplantnursery.com
- Sol Patch Garden | 700 Cresswell St, Pgh, PA 15210 | solpatchgarden.com
Health and Beauty:
- 412 Apothecary | 424 Suismon St Pgh, Pa 15212 | 412apotheca.com
- Asana Botanics | Facebook
- Aya Salon and Spa | 355 Fifth Ave #1105, Pgh, PA 15222 | Facebook
- B&T Salon and Spa | 254 Fifth Ave, Pgh, PA 15222 | Facebook
- Brett James Salon | 945 Liberty Ave #200, Pgh, PA 15222 | Facebook
- Chelsea Rae Salon | 5971 Broad St, Pgh, PA 15206 | chelsearaesalon.net
- Dreamz Hair Salon | 216 East 7th Ave, Homestead, PA 15120 | dreamzhairsalon.llc
- Elliven Spa | 2102 Greentree Rd Pgh, PA 15220 | ellivenspa.com
- Evolve Wellness Spa | 228 S Highland Ave, Pgh, PA 15206 | evolvewellnessspa.com
- Evolve Modern Hairdressing | 4900 Hatfield St, Pgh, PA 15201 | evolvemodhair.com
- Heart of Glass Salon | 3613 Butler St Pgh, PA 15201 | heartofglasssalon.com
- Honor Your Body Wellness | 2961 West Liberty Ave Suite 223, Pgh, PA 15216 | honoryourbodywellness.com
- Kindred Curl | 12810 Frankstown Rd, Pgh, PA 15235 | kindredcurl.com
- Natural Expressions Beauty | 160 North Craig St Suite 120, Pgh, Pa 15213 | naturalexpressionsbeauty.com
- Pittsburgh Native Cuts & Styles | 1032 Penn Ave, Wilkinsburg, PA 15221 | Facebook
- Salon 22 | 227 North Ave Millvale, PA 15209 | salon22.biz
- Spa Jema | 117 First Ave, Pgh, PA 15222 | spajema.com
- The Life Potion | thelifepotion.com
- Way Slay | wayslay.com/delivery
- White Rabbit Salon | 2139 Pioneer Ave, Pgh, PA 15226 | thewhiterabbitsalon.com
Home Improvement/Furniture:
- Bradley's Roofing and Home Improvement | 1315 4th Ave New Brighton, PA 15066 | bradleysroofing.com
- Busy Boyz Landscaping | 515 Delaware Ave Rochester, PA 15074 | busyboyzlandscaping.com
- Carver Construction | 302 N 4th St New Brighton, PA 15066 | carverconstructionpa.com
- Home Maker's Shop | 754 Brookline Blvd Pgh, PA 15226
- Landscapes and More | 162 Hall Road Aliquippa, PA 15001 | landscapes-more.com
- Pittsburgh Concrete Company | pittsburghconcretecompany.com
- Port & Bow | Instagram
- Saddle Your Donkey Landscape & Supply | 546A Route 68 New Brighton, PA 15066 | sydlandscape.com
- This, That, N'at Home Services | thisthatnathomeservices.godaddysites.com
- Uncommon Craftsmen | uncommoncraftsmen.com
- Val & Co. Home Apothecary | valandcohome.com
Gift shops:
- Cafe Press | cafepress.com
- Coal Hill Nook PGH | 10 Boggs Ave, Pgh, PA 15211 | coal-hill-nook-pgh.business.site
- Kards Unlimited | 5522 Walnut St, Pgh, PA 15232 | kardsunlimited.com
- Kelly's Sweets and Greets | 301 Grant St Suite 2 Pgh, PA 15219 | kellyssweetsandgreets.com
- Maude's Paperwing Gallery | 210 Grant Ave, Millvale, PA 15209 | maudespaperwinggallery.com
- Paper Reign | 696 Washington Rd, Pgh, PA 15228 | paper-reign.com
- PSquare Scents | 405 Lincoln Ave, Bellevue, PA 15202 | psquarescents.com
Jewelry/Crystal Shops:
- Collarbone Jewelry | shopcollarbone.com
- Crystal River Gems | 100 Fifth Ave Pgh, PA 15222 | crystalrivergems.com
- Keystone Crystal | Instagram
- Koreana Collective | koreanacollective.com
Musical Instrument Shops:
- Hollowood Music & Sound | 601 Chartiers Ave McKees Rocks, PA 15136 | hollowood.com
Wellness/Mental Health Resources:
- Black Dream Escape | blackdreamescape.com
- Hell on Heels Running | hellonheelsrunning.com
- Pittsburgh FIT | 210 Thomas St, Pgh, PA 15221 | pittsburghfit.com
- Prestige Professional Cleaning | 700 River Ave, Pgh, PA 15212 | presprocleaners.com
- Royally Fit | 1840 Centre Ave, Pgh, PA 15219 | royallyfit.org
- Uzima | 3400 5th Ave Pgh, PA 15213 | uzima.live
- Vibe Bellevue | 6 North Balph Ave, Bellevue, PA 15202 | vibe-bellevue.business.site
- Yogamotif | 100 S Commons #102, Pgh, PA 15212 | yogamotif.com
Black-owned businesses:
- Aunt Cheryl's Cafe | 416 Library St. Braddock, PA 15104 | Facebook
- Back to the Foodture | 2762 E Carson St, Pgh, PA 15203 | Facebook
- Black Dream Escape | blackdreamescape.com
- Blowfish BBQ | 2027 Noble St, Swissvale, PA 15218 | Facebook
- Brrats Deli | 1703 Monongahela Ave, Swissvale, PA 15218 | Facebook
- Café on the Corner | 2700 Shadeland Ave, Pgh, PA 15212 | cafeonthecornerpgh.org
- Carmi Soul Food | 1825 E Carson St, Pgh, PA 15203 | carmirestaurant.com
- Casa Brasil | 5904 Bryant St, Pgh, PA 15206 | casa-brasil.com
- Chelsea Rae Salon | 5971 Broad St, Pgh, PA 15206 | chelsearaesalon.net
- Cobbler World | 1059 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15222 | cobblerworld.com
- Cocoapreneur | cocoapreneur.com
- Dana's Bakery | 720 N Homewood Ave, Pgh, PA 15208 | danasbakery.com
- Dreamz Hair Salon | 216 East 7th Ave, Homestead, PA 15120 | dreamzhairsalon.llc
- Dirty Birds Chicken | Facebook
- Everyday Café | 532 North Homewood Ave, Pgh, PA 15208 | everydaycafepgh.com
- Flavors Famous Street Food | 3231 Brighton Rd, Pgh, PA 15212 | flavorsstreetfood.com
- Gibson's Takeout and Catering | Multiple Locations | nanasplacebygibsons.com
- Grandma B's | 2537 Wylie Ave, Pgh, PA 15219 | Facebook
- Hilda's Soul Kitchen | 514 E 8th Ave Munhall, PA 15120 | Facebook
- In Touch Consulting | 524 Ogden Ave, Pgh, PA 15221 | in-touch-consulting.com
- Island Spice Caribbean Restaurant | 1160 Washington Ave, Carnegie, PA 15106 | Facebook
- Kabeyia & Kompany | 2701 Murray Ave, Pgh, PA 15217 | kabeyia.com
- Kevin's Deli | 4415 5th Ave, Suite 120, Pgh, PA 15213 | kevinsdelipa.com
- Knotzland Bowties | 303 S Trenton Ave, Pgh, PA 15221 | knotzland.com
- Koreana Collective | koreanacollective.com
- LaVerne Kemp Studios | 5825 Elgin St, Pgh, PA 15206 | lavernekempstudios.com
- Legacy 412 | 4752 Liberty Ave, Pgh, PA 15224 | Facebook
- Legacy Cafe | Facebook
- Lettuce Eat | 200 Mall Cir Dr, Monroeville, PA 15146 | monroevillemall.com/store/lettuce_eat
- Live Fresh Cold Pressed Juice + Smoothie Bar | Locations in Homestead, North Side, and Regent Square | livefreshjuicery.com
- Los Chiludos | 325 Southpointe Blvd, Canonsburg, PA 15317 | loschiludos.com
- Manifest Success Company | 2610 Maple Ave, Pgh, PA 15214 | manifestsuccessco.com
- Mexisoul | 1426 Pennsylvania Ave, Monaca PA 15061 | mexisoul.com
- Nxt Level Consulting | 322 North Shore Place, Pgh, PA 15212 | nxt-lvl.co/
- Natural Expressions Beauty | 160 North Craig St Suite 120, Pgh, Pa 15213 | naturalexpressionsbeauty.com
- Observatory Hill Deli | 3856 Baytree St, Pgh, PA 15214 | observatoryhilldeli.com
- Phat Girlz A Cookin | 100 S Jackson Ave Bellevue, PA 15202 | phatgirlzacookinllc.com
- Ribs n' Bread | 4707 Centre Ave, Pgh, PA 15213 | ribsnbread.weebly.com
- Royally Fit | 1840 Centre Ave, Pgh, PA 15219 | royallyfit.org
- Royal Caribbean Takeout | 1568 Montier St, Pgh, PA 15221 | royalcaribbeanpittsburgh.com
- Simmie's Restaurant & Lounge | 8500 Frankstown Ave, Pgh, PA 15235 | simmiesrestaurant.com
- Soil Sisters Plant Nursery | 835 Gearing Ave, Pgh, PA 15210 | soilsistersplantnursery.com
- The Life Potion | thelifepotion.com
- Uncle Jammy's & 412 BBQ Catering | unclejammys.com
- Uzima | 3400 5th Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213 | uzima.live
- Vibe Bellevue | 6 North Balph Ave, Bellevue, PA 15202 | vibe-bellevue.business.site
- Young Brothers Bar | 1441 Woods Run Ave, Pgh, PA 15212 | Facebook
- Way Slay | wayslay.com/delivery
Women-owned businesses:
- Aunt Cheryl's Cafe | 416 Library St. Braddock, PA 15104 | Facebook
- Black Dream Escape | blackdreamescape.com
- Carmi Soul Food | 1825 E Carson St, Pgh, PA 15203 | carmirestaurant.com
- Chelsea Rae Salon | 5971 Broad St, Pgh, PA 15206 | chelsearaesalon.net
- City Books | 908 Galveston Ave, Pgh, PA 15233 | citybookspgh.com
- Cobbler World | 1059 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15222 | cobblerworld.com
- Collarbone Jewelry | shopcollarbone.com
- Dirty Birds Chicken | Facebook
- Dreamz Hair Salon | 216 East 7th Ave, Homestead, PA 15120 | dreamzhairsalon.llc
- Everyday Café | 532 North Homewood Ave, Pgh, PA 15208 | everydaycafepgh.com
- Evolve Modern Hairdressing | 4900 Hatfield St, Pgh, PA 15201 | evolvemodhair.com
- Gerbe Glass | Facebook
- Hell on Heels Running | hellonheelsrunning.com
- House of Soul Catering | 203 Whitaker St., Munhall, PA 15120 | houseofsoulcateringllc.com
- In Touch Consulting | 524 Ogden Ave, Pgh, PA 15221 | in-touch-consulting.com
- Kabeyia & Kompany | 2701 Murray Ave, Pgh, PA 15217 | kabeyia.com
- Kelly O's Diner | 100 24th St, Pgh, PA 15222 | kellyos.com
- Kindred Curl | 12810 Frankstown Rd, Pgh, PA 15235 | kindredcurl.com
- Knotzland Bowties | 303 S Trenton Ave, Pgh, PA 15221 | knotzland.com
- Koreana Collective | koreanacollective.com
- LaVerne Kemp Studios | 5825 Elgin St, Pgh, PA 15206 | lavernekempstudios.com
- Legacy Cafe | Facebook
- Lettuce Eat | 200 Mall Cir Dr, Monroeville, PA 15146 | monroevillemall.com/store/lettuce_eat
- Leona's Ice Cream Sandwiches | Multiple Locations | leonaspgh.com
- Manifest Success Company | 2610 Maple Ave, Pgh, PA 15214 manifestsuccessco.com
- Mary's Vine | 211 Kenmawr Ave, Rankin, PA 15104 | marysvine.com
- Maude's Paperwing Gallery | 210 Grant Ave, Millvale, PA 15209 | maudespaperwinggallery.com
- Mon Aimee Chocolat | 2101 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15222 | monaimeechocolat.com
- Mystery Lovers Bookshop | 514 Allegheny River Blvd, Oakmont, PA 15139 | mysterylovers.com
- Natural Expressions Beauty | 160 North Craig St Suite 120, Pgh, Pa 15213 | naturalexpressionsbeauty.com
- Nxt Level Consulting | 322 North Shore Place, Pgh, PA 15212 | nxt-lvl.co/
- Onion Maiden | 639 E Warrington Ave, Pgh, PA 15210 | onionmaiden.com
- Pamela's Diner | Locations in the Strip District, Mt. Lebanon, Shadyside, Millvale, and Oakland | pamelasdiner.com
- Phat Girlz A Cookin | 100 S Jackson Ave Bellevue, PA 15202 | phatgirlzacookinllc.com
- Prestige Professional Cleaning | 700 River Ave, Pgh, PA 15212 | presprocleaners.com
- Royally Fit | 1840 Centre Ave, Pgh, PA 15219 | royallyfit.org
- Simone's Breakfast, Brunch, Lunch | 665 Washington Rd, Mt. Lebanon, PA 15228 | simonesmtlebanon.com
- Soil Sisters Plant Nursery | 835 Gearing Ave, Pgh, PA 15210 | soilsistersplantnursery.com
- Spa Jema | 117 First Avenue, Pgh, PA 15222 | spajema.com
- Sweet Market | 348 Beaver St, Sewickley, PA 15143 | sweetmarketpgh.com
- The Life Potion | thelifepotion.com
- Val & Co. Home Apothecary | valandcohome.com
- Vibe Bellevue | 6 North Balph Ave, Bellevue, PA 15202 | vibe-bellevue.business.site
- Way Slay | wayslay.com/delivery
LGBTQ+ -owned businesses:
- 412 Apothecary | 424 Suismon St, Pgh, Pa 15212 | 412apotheca.com
- Bainbridge | 407 Jacksonia St, Pgh, PA 15212 | painterman407.com
- Blue Moon | 5115 Butler St, Pgh, PA 15201 | bluemoononbutler.com
- Brett James Salon | 945 Liberty Ave #200, Pgh, PA 15222 | Facebook
- Coal Hill Nook PGH | 10 Boggs Ave, Pgh, PA 15211 | coal-hill-nook-pgh.business.site
- Collarbone Jewelry | shopcollarbone.com
- Eons Fashion Antique | 5850 Ellsworth Ave, Pgh, PA 15232 | Facebook
- Evolve Wellness Spa | 228 S Highland Ave, Pgh, PA 15206 | evolvewellnessspa.com
- Harold's Haunt | 142 Grant Ave, Millvale, PA 15209 | maudespaperwinggallery.com/harolds-home
- Hell on Heels Running | hellonheelsrunning.com
- Honor Your Body Wellness | 2961 West Liberty Ave Suite 223, Pgh, PA 15216 | honoryourbodywellness.com
- Knotzland Bowties | 303 S Trenton Ave, Pgh, PA 15221 | knotzland.com
- Leona's Ice Cream Sandwiches | Multiple Locations | leonaspgh.com
- Maddez Sweetz | maddezsweetz.biz
- Maude's Paperwing Gallery | 210 Grant Ave, Millvale, PA 15209 | maudespaperwinggallery.com
- Pigeon Bagels | 5613 Hobart St Pgh, PA, 15217 | pigeonbagels.com
- Pittsburgh FIT | 210 Thomas St, Pgh, PA 15221 | pittsburghfit.com
- PSquare Scents | 405 Lincoln Ave, Bellevue, PA 15202 | psquarescents.com
- Real Luck Café (Lucky's Bar) | 1519 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15222
- Stories Like Me | 4381 Murray Ave Pgh, PA 15217 | storieslikeme.com
- The Muddy Cup Dormont | 1412 Potomac Ave, Pgh, PA 15216 | muddycup2.business.site
- Trace Brewing | 4312 Main St., Pgh, PA 15224 | tracebloomfield.com
- Uncommon Craftsmen | uncommoncraftsmen.com
Support Small Business Events:
- Saturday, Nov. 26: High Priestess Market https://www.instagram.com/p/Cktu6mnvDsR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
for more features.