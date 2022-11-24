How to celebrate Small Business Saturday in western Pennsylvania

Shopping habits over Thanksgiving weekend are changing, survey says, with inflation taking toll

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — After the hustle and bustle of Black Friday shopping winds down, there are always a few more gifts on your holiday shopping list that haven't been checked off.

Support your neighborhood businesses and celebrate Small Business Saturday.

This Saturday, Nov. 26, scout out these small businesses in operation throughout western Pennsylvania for food, services, gifts, and more:

Food and Beverage-

African Food:

African Cuisine | 2030-2032 Murray Ave Pgh, PA 15217 | africaneatscuisine.com

Dirty Birds Chicken | Facebook

Kilimanjaro Flavour | Facebook

Fabs Restaurant | 811 Broadway Ave McKees Rocks, PA 15136 | Instagram

O'Fela African Restaurant & Lounge | 2518 Brownsville Rd Pgh, PA 15210 | Facebook

Tana Ethiopian Cuisine | 5929 Baum Blvd Pgh, PA 15206 | tanaethiopiancuisine.com

Breakfast Diners:

Breakfast at Shelly's | 740 E Warrington Ave, Pgh, PA 15210 | Facebook

Cherries Diner | 212 Forbes Ave, Pgh, PA 15222 | Facebook

Grandma B's | 2537 Wylie Ave, Pgh, PA 15219 | Facebook

J & J's Family Restaurant & Catering | 300 Shiloh St, Pgh, PA 15211 | j-js-family-restaurant-catering.business.site

Kelly O's Diner | 100 24th St Pgh, PA 15222 | kellyos.com



Nicky's Grant Street | 310 Grant St #100, Pgh, PA 15219 | thegrantstreet.com

Oak Hill Post | 600 Brookline Blvd, Pgh, PA | oakhillpost.com

Pamela's Diner | Locations in the Strip District, Mt. Lebanon, Shadyside, Millvale, and Oakland | pamelasdiner.com

Ritter's Diner | 5221 Baum Blvd Pgh, PA 15224 | rittersdinerpittsburgh.com

Simone's Breakfast, Brunch, Lunch | 665 Washington Rd, Mt. Lebanon, PA 15228 | simonesmtlebanon.com

Tootsie's Diner | 701 5th Ave, Coraopolis, PA 15108 | tootsiespghdiner.com

Bagels:

Brooklyn Bagel at the Arsenal | 3915 Butler St, Pgh, PA 15201 | Facebook

Gussy's Bagels and Deli | 3606 Fifth Ave, Pgh, PA 15213 | gussysbagels.com



Hellbender Bagels | Instagram

Bakeries:

1905 Eatery and Bakery | 733 Broadway Ave, McKees Rocks, PA 15136 | 1905eatery.com/eatery



350 ° Bakery | 2427 S 18th St, Pgh, PA 15210 | threefiftypgh.com



5th Generation Bakers: Jenny Lee Swirl Bread | 1100 Chartiers Ave McKees Rocks, PA 15136 | jennyleeswirlbread.com

Allegro Hearth Bakery | 2034 Murray Ave, Pgh, PA 15217 | allegropgh.com

Barb's Corner Kitchen | 4711 Butler St, Lawrenceville, PA 15201 | Facebook Page

Bartram House Bakery | Multiple locations | bartramhousebakery.com

Bluebird Kitchen | 211 Forbes Ave and 11 Stanwix St, Pgh, PA 15222 | bluebirdkitchen.com

Dana's Bakery | 720 N Homewood Ave, Pgh, PA 15208 | danasbakery.com

Gaby et Jules | 5837 Forbes Ave 15217 and 6006 Penn Ave 15206 | gabyetjules.com



Good L'oven | 322 Sewickley Oakmont Rd in Ross Twp; 417 Lincoln Ave in Bellevue | goodlovencookieshop.com

La Gourmandine | Multiple Locations | lagourmandinebakery.com



Mancini's Bakery | 601 Woodward Ave McKees Rocks, PA 15136 | mancinisbakery.com

Oakmont Bakery | 1 Sweet St, Oakmont, PA 15139 | oakmontbakery.com



Pigeon Bagels | 5613 Hobart St Pgh, PA, 15217 | pigeonbagels.com

Pink Box Bakery & Cafe | 2104 Murray Ave, Pgh, PA 15217 | pinkboxpgh.com

Prantl's Bakery | Multiple Locations | prantlsbakery.com



Sips & Sweets: Zelienople | 133 S Main St Zelienople, PA 16063 | sipsandsweets.com

BBQ:

Blowfish BBQ | 2027 Noble St, Swissvale, PA 15218 | Facebook

NaKa Endzone BBQ | 1310 Crafton Blvd, Pgh, PA. 15205 | nakaendzone.com

Oakmont BBQ Company | 549 Allegheny River Blvd, Verona, PA | obcofftherails.com



Pittsburgh Barbeque Company | 1000 Banksville Rd, Pgh, PA | pghbbq.com

Ribs n' Bread | 4707 Centre Ave, Pgh, PA 15213 | ribsnbread.weebly.com

Showcase BBQ | 6800 Frankstown Ave, Pgh, PA | showcasebbq.net

South Side BBQ Company | 75 S 17th St, Pgh, PA | southsidebbqcompany.com

Uncle Jammy's & 412 BBQ Catering | unclejammys.com

Walter's Southern Kitchen | 4501 Butler St, Lawrenceville, PA | walterspgh.com

Carribean/Brazilian:

Casa Brasil | 5904 Bryant St, Pgh, PA 15206 | casa-brasil.com

Fireside Jamaican Restaurant | 796 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15221 | Facebook

Island Spice Caribbean Restaurant | 1160 Washington Ave, Carnegie, PA 15106 | Facebook

Kaya | 2000 Smallman St, Pgh, PA 15222 | kaya.menu

Leon's Caribbean Food | 823 E Warrington Ave, Pgh, PA 15210 | leonscaribbeanrestaurant.com

Pauline's Caribbean Soul Cuisine | 1204 Federal St, Pgh, PA | Facebook

Royal Caribbean Takeout | 1568 Montier St, Pgh, PA 15221 | royalcaribbeanpittsburgh.com

Uncle Sleepy | Instagram

Catering:

Aunt Cheryl's Cafe | 416 Library St. Braddock, PA 15104 | Facebook



Café on the Corner | 2700 Shadeland Ave, Pgh, PA 15212 | cafeonthecornerpgh.org



Gibson's Takeout and Catering | Multiple Locations | nanasplacebygibsons.com

House of Soul Catering | 203 Whitaker St., Munhall, PA 15120 | houseofsoulcateringllc.com

Jackie Kennedy Catering | Facebook

Jimmy & Nino's | 1901 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15222 | sunserisinthestrip.com



Legacy Cafe | Facebook



Mintt Indian Cuisine | 3033 Banksville Rd, Pgh, PA 15216 | themintt.com



Cafe Delhi and Karma Banquet | 205 Mary St, Carnegie, PA 15106 | mycafedelhi.com



Phat Girlz A Cookin | 100 S Jackson Ave, Bellevue, PA 15202 | phatgirlzacookinllc.com



Roux Orleans | rouxcatering.com



Shay and Baeee Restaurant & Catering | 824 Chartiers Ave, McKees Rocks, PA 15136 | Facebook

Uncle Jammy's & 412 BBQ Catering | unclejammys.com



Chinese/East Asian Restaurants :

Chengdu Gourmet | 5840 Forward Ave, Pgh, PA 15217 | chengdugourmetpittsburgh.com



Jade Grille | 670 Washington Rd, Mt. Lebanon, PA 15228 | jadegrille.com

Jimmy Wan's Restaurant & Lounge | Locations in Cranberry and Fox Chapel | jimmywans.com

How Lee | Locations in Pittsburgh and Washington | howleeforbesave.com

Nanban Asian Soul Food | 4407 Butler St, Pgh, PA 15201 | nanbanpgh.com

Onion Maiden | 639 E Warrington Ave, Pgh, PA 15210 | onionmaiden.com

Rose Tea Café | 414 S Craig St, Pgh, PA 15213 | roseteacafe.com

Silk Road Gourmet Chinese | 5301 Grove Rd, Suite 1 Pgh, PA 15236 | silkroadsushiandsteakhouse.com

Soba | 5847 Ellsworth Ave Pgh, PA 15232 | soba.kitchen



Taiwanese Bistro Café 33 | 1711 Shady Ave, Pgh, PA 15217 | twcafe33.com

Coffee/Tea:

Adda Coffee and Tea House | Locations in Garfield, Shadyside, Northside, and Cultural District | addacoffeehouse.com

Black Forge Coffee | 1206 Arlington Ave, Allentown 15210 and 701 Chartiers Ave, McKees Rocks 15136 | blackforgecoffee.com

Café on the Corner | 2700 Shadeland Ave, Pgh, PA 15212 | cafeonthecornerpgh.org

Carnegie Coffee Company | 132 E Main St, Carnegie, PA 15106 | carnegiecoffeecompany.com

Chic'n Bubbly | 117 Oakland Ave, Pgh, P A 15213 | chicknbubbly.com

Creative Coffee and Supply | 309 Smithfield St, Pgh, PA 15222 | crtv.coffee.com

De Fer Coffee and Tea | Multiple Locations | defer.coffee.com

Everyday Café | 532 North Homewood Ave, Pgh, PA 15208 | everydaycafepgh.com



Fuku Tea | 3800 Forbes Ave, Pgh, PA 15213 and 300 South Craig St, Pgh, PA 15213 | fukutea.com



Gasoline Street Coffee | 643 First Ave, Pgh, PA 15219 | gasolinestreetcoffee.com

Griff's Grounds Coffé | 1817 Leechburg Rd, Penn Hill, PA 15235 | Facebook

Ineffable Cà Phê | 3920 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15224 | ineffablecaphe.com

La Prima | Locations in the Strip, downtown Pgh, and Carnegie Mellon University | laprima.com

Live Fresh Cold Pressed Juice + Smoothie Bar | Locations in Homestead, North Side, and Regent Square | livefreshjuicery.com

Nicholas Coffee | 23 Market Square, Pgh, PA 15222 | nicholascoffee.us.com

Steep Mountain Tea Company | 101 Ehalt Street, Suite 111 Greensburg, PA 15601 | steepmountainteaco.square.site

The Black Cat Market Cat Café | 5135 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15224 | blackcatmarketpgh.com

The Garden Café | 1022 Chestnut St, Pgh, PA 15212 | gardencafepgh.com

The Hop Along Café | 625 Stanwix St Pgh, PA 15222 | thehopalongcafe.square.site

The Muddy Cup Dormont | 1412 Potomac Ave, Pgh, PA 15216 | muddycup2.business.site



Vibe Bellevue | 6 North Balph Ave, Bellevue, PA 15202 | vibe-bellevue.business.site

Desserts:

Cobbler World | 1059 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15222 | cobblerworld.com

Fudge Farm | Multiple Locations | goodyhouse.com

Happy Day Dessert Factory | 906A Western Ave Pgh, PA 15233 | happydaydessertfactory.com

Leona's Ice Cream Sandwiches | Multiple Locations | leonaspgh.com



Maddez Sweetz | maddezsweetz.biz

Millie's Homemade Ice Cream | Multiple Locations | millieshomemade.com

Mon Aimee Chocolat | 2101 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15222 | monaimeechocolat.com

Page's | 4112 E Carson St, Pgh, PA 15210 | pagedairymart.net

Snowy's Chocolates | 122 South 2nd Ave, Elizabeth, PA 15037| snowyschocolates.com

Sweet Market | 348 Beaver St, Sewickley, PA 15143 | sweetmarketpgh.com

The Butterwood Bake Consortium | 5222 Butler St, Pgh, PA 15201 | thebutterwoodbakeconsortium.com

Yetter's Candies | 504 Grant Ave, Pgh, PA 15209 | yetterscandy.com

Deli/Grocery:

5th Avenue Food Market | 1701 5th Ave, Pgh, PA 15219 | Facebook

Carson Street Deli & Craft Beer Bar | 1507 E Carson St, Pgh, PA 15203 | carsonstreetdeliandcraftbeerbar.com

Fat Butcher | 5151 Butler St, Pgh, PA 15201 | fatbutcher.com

Jimmy & Nino Sunseri Co. | 1901 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15222 | sunserisinthestrip.com

Kevin's Deli | 4415 5th Ave, Suite 120, Pgh, PA 15213 | kevinsdelipa.com

Labriola Italian Markets | Multiple Locations | labriolaitalianmarkets.com

Observatory Hill Deli | 3856 Baytree St, Pgh, PA 15214 | observatoryhilldeli.com

Pennsylvania Macaroni Co. | 2010-2012 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15222 | pennmac.com

Peoples Grocery | 5136 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15224

Tom Friday's Market | 3639 California Ave, Pgh, PA 15212 | tomfridaysmarket.com

Strip District Meats | 2123 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15222 | stripdistrictmeats.com

Valentino Cheese & Dairy | 2223 W State St, New Castle, PA 16101 | Facebook

Wholey's Seafood Market | 1711 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15222 | wholey.com

Indian Cuisine Restaurants:

Kabab & Curry | 2890 Banksville Rd, Pgh, Pennsylvania 15216 | kababcurrypittsburgh.com

Mintt Indian Cuisine | 3033 Banksville Rd, Pgh, PA 15216 | themintt.com

Peoples Indian Restaurant | 5147 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15224 | peoplesindian.com

Prince of India Restaurant | 3614 5th Ave, Pgh, PA 15213 | princeofindiapittsburgh.com

Spice Affair | 8 Brilliant Ave, Pgh, PA 15215 | spiceaffairpittsburgh.com

Taste of India | 4320 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15224 | tasteofindiapittsburgh.com

Udipi Cafe | 4141 Old William Penn Hwy, Monroeville, PA 15146



Italian Restaurants:

1905 Eatery and Bakery | 733 Broadway Ave, McKees Rocks, PA 15136 | 1905eatery.com/eatery

DiAnoia's Eatery | 2549 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15222 | dianoiaseatery.com



La Tavola | 1 Boggs Ave, Pgh, PA 15211 | latavolaitalianarestaurant.com

Tu Mangi | 4851 Clairton Blvd, Pgh, PA 15236 | tumangitruck.com

Japanese cuisine:

Andy's Sushi Bar | 1711 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15222 | wholey.com/andys-sushi-at-wholeys

Gi-Jin | 208 6th St, Pgh, PA 15222 | gi-jin.com

Little Tokyo | 636 Washington Rd 15228 and 2122 East Carson St, Pgh, PA 15203 | littletokyopittsburgh.com

Mola | 6018 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15206 | themolafish.com

Nakama | Locations in North Hills, South Side, and PPG Arena | nakamass.com

Ramen Bar | 5860 Forbes Ave, Pgh, PA 15217 | ramenbarpittsburgh.com

Sushi Tomo | 4812 McKnight Rd, Pgh, PA 15237 | sushi-tomo.com

The Slippery Mermaid | 613 Beaver St, Sewickley, PA 15143 | slipperymermaid.com

Umami | 202 38th St, Pgh, PA 15201 | umamipgh.com

Umi | 5849 Ellsworth Ave, Pgh, PA 15232 | umi.rest

Yukiyama Japanese Restaurant | 2121 Murray Ave, Pgh, PA 15217 | yukiyamasushipa.com



Yuzu Kitchen | 409 Wood St, Pgh, PA 15222 | yuzukitchenpgh.com

Korean cuisine:

Bae Bae's Kitchen | 951 Liberty Ave, Pgh, PA 15222 | baebaes.kitchen

Oishii Bento | 119 Oakland Ave, Pgh, PA 15213 | oishiibento.com

Mexican/Tex-Mex:

La Palapa Mexican Restaurant | 2224 E Carson St, Pgh, PA 15203 | lapalapapgh.com

Los Chiludos | 325 Southpointe Blvd, Canonsburg, PA 15317 | loschiludos.com

Mexisoul | 1426 Pennsylvania Ave, Monaca PA 15061 | mexisoul.com

The Hungry Cowgirl | Order ahead and pick up at 2945 Spruce Way Pgh, PA 15201 | hungry-cowgirl.com



New American/Contemporary Comfort Food:

9 Cafe | 900 Wood St, Pgh, PA 15221 | Facebook

Aunt Cheryl's Cafe | 416 Library St. Braddock, PA 15104 | Facebook

Back to the Foodture | 2762 E Carson St Pgh, PA 15203 | Facebook

Café on the Corner | 2700 Shadeland Ave, Pgh, PA 15212 | cafeonthecornerpgh.org



Fig & Ash Wood Fire Kitchen | 514 East Ohio St Pittsburgh, PA 15212 | figandashpgh.com



Fuel and Fuddle | 212 Oakland Ave, Pgh, PA 15213 | fuelandfuddle.com

Grand Concourse | 100 West Station Square Dr, Pgh, PA 15219 | grandconcourserestaurant.com

Revel + Roost | 242 Forbes Ave Pgh, PA 15222 | revelandroost.com



Scratch & Co | 1720 Lowrie St Pgh, PA 15212 | scratchandcopgh.com

The Lunch Box | 1307 Federal St Pgh, PA 15212 | thelunchboxpa.com

Pizza:

Aiello's Pizza | 2112 Murray Ave # 1, Pgh, PA 15217 | aiellospizza.com

Aviva Brick Oven | 16099 Perry Hwy, Warrendale, PA 15086 | avivabrickoven.com

Bella Monte | 410 S Main St Pgh, PA 15220 | bellamontepizza.com

Beto's Pizza | 1473 Banksville Rd, Pgh, PA 15216 | betosoriginalpizza.com

Bubba's | 14 N Westmoreland Ave, Greensburg, PA 15601 | bubbadelivers.com

Caliente Pizza & Draft House | Multiple Locations | worldsbestpizza.com

Colangelo's Bakery and Cafe | 207 21st St, Pgh, PA 15222 | ordercolangelos.com

D & G Pizza | 1818 7th Ave # A, Beaver Falls, PA 15010 | Facebook

DeMore's Pizzeria | 1256 Evergreen Ave, Pgh, PA 15209 | demorespizzeria.com

Doughboy's Pizza | 508 Island Ave, McKees Rocks, PA 15136 | doughboyspgh.com

Frank's Pizza and Chicken | Multiple Locations | frankspizzachicken.com

Fiori's Pizzaria | 103 Capital Ave 15226 and 3801 Washington Rd 15317 | fiorispizzaria.com

Joe & Pie | 1621 S Braddock Ave, Pgh, PA 15218 | joeandpie.com

Mandy's Pizza | 512 Perry Hwy, Pgh, PA 15229 | mandyspizza.com

Mineo's Pizza House | Locations in Allison Park, Squirrel Hill, and Mt Lebanon | mineospizza.com

Papa J's Twin Plaza | 2016 Smallman St, Pgh, PA 15222 | papajs.com

Piazza Talarico | 3832 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15201 | piazzatalarico.com

Pizza Parma | Multiple Locations | pizzaparma.us

Spak Brothers | 5107 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15224 | spakbrothers.com

Uptown Kitchen | 1710 Forbes Ave, Pgh, PA 15219 | uptown-kitchen.com

Vincent's Pizza Park | 998 Ardmore Blvd., Pgh, PA 15221 | vincentspizzapark.com

Sandwich Shop:

Brrats Deli | 1703 Monongahela Ave, Swissvale, PA 15218 | Facebook

Corner Mercantile | 472 Wood St, Pgh, PA 15222 | cornermercantile.com

Ida's Sandwich Shop | 3921 Perrysville Ave, Pgh, PA 15214 | idassandwichshop.com

Street/Fast Food:

Blue Sparrow | bluesparrowpgh.com

Flavors Famous Street Food | 3231 Brighton Rd, Pgh, PA 15212 | flavorsstreetfood.com



Hook Fish & Chicken | Multiple Locations | Facebook

Legacy Cafe | Facebook

Lettuce Eat | 200 Mall Cir Dr, Monroeville, PA 15146 | monroevillemall.com/store/lettuce_eat

Pita My Shawarma | 3716 Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201 | pitamyshawarma.com

Pittsburgh Street Dogs | 551 Pittsburgh St Springdale, PA 15144 | Facebook

Shay and Baeee Restaurant & Catering | 824 Chartiers Ave, McKees Rocks, PA 15136 | Facebook



Soul Food:

Carmi Soul Food | 1825 E Carson St, Pgh, PA 15203 | carmirestaurant.com

Gibson's Takeout and Catering | Multiple Locations | nanasplacebygibsons.com

Hilda's Soul Kitchen | 514 E 8th Ave Munhall, PA 15120 | Facebook

Ms. Jean's Southern Cuisine | 807 Wallace Ave, Wilkinsburg PA 15221 | Facebook



Ma's Honey | 11101 Frankstown Ave, Pgh, PA 15235 | Facebook

Mexisoul | 1426 Pennsylvania Ave, Monaca PA 15061 | mexisoul.com

Roux Orleans | rouxcatering.com

Simmie's Restaurant & Lounge | 8500 Frankstown Ave, Pgh, PA 15235 | simmiesrestaurant.com

Thai Restaurants:

Dancing Crab Thai Noodles | 3271 West Liberty Ave 15216 and 2126 E Carson St 15203 | dancingcrabthai.com

KIIN Lao & Thai Eatery | 5846 Forbes Ave, Pgh, PA 15217 | kiinpgh.com

Nicky's Thai Kitchen | Multiple Locations | nickysthaikitchen.com

Ocha Thai Noodle | 422 Semple St, Pgh, PA 15213 | ochathainoodlepa.com

Spice Island Tea House | 253 Atwood St, Pgh, PA 15213 | spiceislandteahouse.com

Vegetarian/Vegan:

ShadoBeni | 1534 Brighton Rd, Pgh, PA 15212 | Instagram

Udipi Cafe | 4141 Old William Penn Hwy, Monroeville, PA 15146

Bars/Pubs-

Bar Marco | 2216 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15222 | barmarcopgh.com

Blue Moon | 5115 Butler St, Pgh, PA 15201 | bluemoononbutler.com

Bridges & Bourbon | 930 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15222 | bridgesandbourbonpgh.com



Harold's Haunt | 142 Grant Ave, Millvale, PA 15209 | maudespaperwinggallery.com/harolds-home



Hemingway's | 3911 Forbes Ave, Pgh, PA 15213 | hemingwayspgh.com

Hidden Harbor | 1708 Shady Ave, Squirrel Hill, PA 15217 | hiddenharborpgh.com

Mary's Vine | 211 Kenmawr Ave, Rankin, PA 15104 | marysvine.com

Max's Allegheny Tavern | 537 Suismon St, Pgh, PA 15212 | maxsalleghenytavern.com

Mike's Beer Bar | 110 Federal St, Pgh, PA 15212 | mikesbeerbar.com

Kelly's Bar Lounge | 6012 Centre Ave, Pgh, PA 15206 | kellysbarlounge.com

Real Luck Café (Lucky's Bar) | 1519 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15222

The Bridge Music Bar | 6018 Broad St, Pgh, PA 15206 | thebridgemusicbar.com

The Church Brew Works | 3525 Liberty Ave, Pgh, PA 15201 | churchbrew.com

The Warren Bar & Burrow | 245 7th St, Pgh, PA 15222 | thewarrenpgh.com

Young Brothers Bar | 1441 Woods Run Ave, Pgh, PA | Facebook



William Penn Tavern | 3810 Butler St Pgh, PA 15201 | wmpenntavern.com





Breweries:

Abjuration Brew Company | 644 Broadway Ave, McKees Rocks, PA 15136 | abjurationbrewing.com

Allegheny City Brewing | 507 Foreland St, Pgh, PA 15212 | alleghenycitybrewing.com



Beaver Brewing Company | 1820 7th Ave, Beaver Falls, PA 15010 | beaverbrewingcompany.com

Cinderlands Foederhouse | 3705 Butler St First Floor, Pgh, PA 15201 | cinderlands.com

Drowning Fish Brewing Company | 5454 Library Rd, Bethel Park, PA 15102 | dfish.menufy.com

East End Brewing | 147 Julius St, Pgh, PA 15206 | eastendbrewing.com

Necromancer Brewing | 2257 Babcock Blvd Pgh, PA 15237 | necromancer.beer

Penn Brewery | 800 Vinial St Pgh, PA 15212 | pennbrew.com

Strange Roots Experimental Ales | Multiple Locations | strangerootsbeer.com



Threadbare Cider House & Meadery | 1291 Spring Garden Ave Pgh, PA 15212 | threadbarecider.com

Trace Brewing | 4312 Main St, Pgh, PA 15224 | tracebloomfield.com



Liquor/Beer:

Beer, Lime, and Sunshine | 411 Wood St, Pgh, PA 15222 | Facebook



Salute Beer Distributor | 2348 Golden Mile Hwy, Pgh, PA 15239 | Facebook



Wigle Whiskey | 2401 Smallman St, Pgh, PA 15222 | wiglewhiskey.com/shop

Goods and Services-

Arts:

Bainbridge | 407 Jacksonia St, Pgh, PA 15212 | painterman407.com



Costa RicArt | 1000 S Braddock Ave, Pgh, PA 15218 | costaricart.net

Destination Photographs & Stone Art | 1200 Resaca Place, Pgh, PA 15212 | glennolcerst.com

Emmanuel Fine Art Photography | 100 7th St, Pgh, PA 15222 | fineart.epphoto.net



Gerbe Glass | Facebook

Jowdy Studio | 8101 St Lawrence Ave, Swissvale, PA, 15218 | jowdystudio.com

Ketchup City Creative | 612 Main St, Pgh, PA 15215 | ketchupcity.com



LaVerne Kemp Studios | 5825 Elgin St, Pgh, PA 15206 | lavernekempstudios.com

Maude's Paperwing Gallery | 210 Grant Ave, Millvale, PA 15209 | maudespaperwinggallery.com

Penn Avenue Pottery | 1905 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15222 | Facebook

Protohaven | 214 N Trenton Ave, Pgh, PA 15221 | protohaven.org

Songbird Artistry | 4316 Penn Ave, Pgh, PA 15224 | songbirdartistry.com

Yogamotif | 100 S Commons #102, Pgh, PA 15212 | yogamotif.com



ZYNKA Gallery | 904 Main St, Pgh, PA 15215 | zynkagallery.com

Apparel:

412 | 420 S 27th St, Pgh, PA 15203 | shopfouronetwo.com

Best-Made Shoes | 5143 Liberty Ave Pgh, PA 15224 | bestmadeshoes.com



Cafe Press | cafepress.com

Eons Fashion Antique | 5850 Ellsworth Ave, Pgh, PA 15232 | Facebook

Knotzland Bowties | 303 S Trenton Ave, Pgh, PA 15221 | knotzland.com



Legacy 412 | 4752 Liberty Ave, Pgh, PA 15224 | Facebook

Trim Pittsburgh | 3508 Butler St, Pgh, PA 15201 | trimpittsburgh.com

Book/record stores:

Amazing Books and Records | Locations downtown and in Squirrel Hill | amazingbooksandrecords.com

City Books | 908 Galveston Ave, Pgh, PA 15233 | citybookspgh.com



Mystery Lovers Bookshop | 514 Allegheny River Blvd, Oakmont, PA 15139 | mysterylovers.com

Riverstone Books | 8850 Covenant Ave, Pgh, PA 15237 | riverstonebookstore.com

Stories Like Me | 4381 Murray Ave, Pgh, PA 15217 | storieslikeme.com

White Whale Bookstore | 4754 Liberty Ave, Pgh, PA 15224 | whitewhalebookstore.com

Business Development:

Cocoapreneur | cocoapreneur.com

In Touch Consulting | 524 Ogden Ave, Pgh, PA 15221 | in-touch-consulting.com

Kabeyia & Kompany | 2701 Murray Ave, Pgh, PA 15217 | kabeyia.com



Manifest Success Company | 2610 Maple Ave, Pgh, PA 15214 | manifestsuccessco.com

Nxt Level Consulting | 322 North Shore Place, Pgh, PA 15212 | nxt-lvl.co/

Protohaven | 214 N Trenton Ave, Pgh, PA 15221 | protohaven.org

Pet grooming:

The AuStella Pet Parlor | 421 Grant Ave Millvale, PA 15209 | theaustellapetparlor.myonlineappointment.com









Family farms:

Frankferd Farms | 717 Saxonburg Blvd, Saxonburg, PA 16056 | frankferd.com

Freedom Farms | 434 Overbrook Rd, Valencia, PA 16059 | freedomfarmspa.com

Jones Turkey Farm | 240 Jones Rd Cabot, PA 16023 | jonesturkeyfarm.com

Neubauer's Flowers | 3 S Gallatin Ave, Uniontown, PA 15401 | neubauersflowers.com



Renshaw Farms | 314 Ford City Rd Freeport, PA 16229 | renshawfarms.com

Soergel Orchards | 2573 Brandt School Rd, Wexford, PA 15090 | soergels.com

Town's Edge Farm | 46 Springer Rd. Ligonier, PA 15658



Florists/Plant Nurseries:

Armful of Flowers | 608 Virginia Ave, Pgh, PA 15211 | armfulofflowers.com

Beverly's Flowers | 158 Noble Ave Pgh, PA 15205 | beverlysflowers.com

Coal Hill Nook PGH | 10 Boggs Ave, Pgh, PA 15211 | coal-hill-nook-pgh.business.site

The Farmer's Daughter Flowers | 502 E Ohio St, Pgh, PA 15212 | thefarmersdaughterflowers.com

Gidas Flowers | 3719 Forbes Ave, Pgh, PA 15213 | gidasflowers.com



Neubauer's Flowers | 3 S Gallatin Ave, Uniontown, PA 15401 | neubauersflowers.com

Pisarcik Flower Farm | 365 Browns Hill Rd, Valencia, PA 16059 | pisarcikflowerfarm.com



Soil Sisters Plant Nursery | 835 Gearing Ave, Pgh, PA 15210 | soilsistersplantnursery.com

Sol Patch Garden | 700 Cresswell St, Pgh, PA 15210 | solpatchgarden.com



Health and Beauty:

412 Apothecary | 424 Suismon St Pgh, Pa 15212 | 412apotheca.com

Asana Botanics | Facebook

Aya Salon and Spa | 355 Fifth Ave #1105, Pgh, PA 15222 | Facebook

B&T Salon and Spa | 254 Fifth Ave, Pgh, PA 15222 | Facebook

Brett James Salon | 945 Liberty Ave #200, Pgh, PA 15222 | Facebook

Chelsea Rae Salon | 5971 Broad St, Pgh, PA 15206 | chelsearaesalon.net

Dreamz Hair Salon | 216 East 7th Ave, Homestead, PA 15120 | dreamzhairsalon.llc

Elliven Spa | 2102 Greentree Rd Pgh, PA 15220 | ellivenspa.com

Evolve Wellness Spa | 228 S Highland Ave, Pgh, PA 15206 | evolvewellnessspa.com

Evolve Modern Hairdressing | 4900 Hatfield St, Pgh, PA 15201 | evolvemodhair.com

Heart of Glass Salon | 3613 Butler St Pgh, PA 15201 | heartofglasssalon.com

Honor Your Body Wellness | 2961 West Liberty Ave Suite 223, Pgh, PA 15216 | honoryourbodywellness.com

Kindred Curl | 12810 Frankstown Rd, Pgh, PA 15235 | kindredcurl.com

Natural Expressions Beauty | 160 North Craig St Suite 120, Pgh, Pa 15213 | naturalexpressionsbeauty.com

Pittsburgh Native Cuts & Styles | 1032 Penn Ave, Wilkinsburg, PA 15221 | Facebook





Salon 22 | 227 North Ave Millvale, PA 15209 | salon22.biz

Spa Jema | 117 First Ave, Pgh, PA 15222 | spajema.com

The Life Potion | thelifepotion.com

Way Slay | wayslay.com/delivery



White Rabbit Salon | 2139 Pioneer Ave, Pgh, PA 15226 | thewhiterabbitsalon.com

Home Improvement/Furniture:

Bradley's Roofing and Home Improvement | 1315 4th Ave New Brighton, PA 15066 | bradleysroofing.com

Busy Boyz Landscaping | 515 Delaware Ave Rochester, PA 15074 | busyboyzlandscaping.com

Carver Construction | 302 N 4th St New Brighton, PA 15066 | carverconstructionpa.com

Home Maker's Shop | 754 Brookline Blvd Pgh, PA 15226

Landscapes and More | 162 Hall Road Aliquippa, PA 15001 | landscapes-more.com

Pittsburgh Concrete Company | pittsburghconcretecompany.com

Port & Bow | Instagram

Saddle Your Donkey Landscape & Supply | 546A Route 68 New Brighton, PA 15066 | sydlandscape.com

This, That, N'at Home Services | thisthatnathomeservices.godaddysites.com

Uncommon Craftsmen | uncommoncraftsmen.com

Val & Co. Home Apothecary | valandcohome.com

Gift shops:

Cafe Press | cafepress.com

Coal Hill Nook PGH | 10 Boggs Ave, Pgh, PA 15211 | coal-hill-nook-pgh.business.site

Kards Unlimited | 5522 Walnut St, Pgh, PA 15232 | kardsunlimited.com

Kelly's Sweets and Greets | 301 Grant St Suite 2 Pgh, PA 15219 | kellyssweetsandgreets.com

Maude's Paperwing Gallery | 210 Grant Ave, Millvale, PA 15209 | maudespaperwinggallery.com

Paper Reign | 696 Washington Rd, Pgh, PA 15228 | paper-reign.com

PSquare Scents | 405 Lincoln Ave, Bellevue, PA 15202 | psquarescents.com

Jewelry/Crystal Shops:

Collarbone Jewelry | shopcollarbone.com

Crystal River Gems | 100 Fifth Ave Pgh, PA 15222 | crystalrivergems.com

Keystone Crystal | Instagram



Koreana Collective | koreanacollective.com

Musical Instrument Shops:

Hollowood Music & Sound | 601 Chartiers Ave McKees Rocks, PA 15136 | hollowood.com

Wellness/Mental Health Resources:

Black Dream Escape | blackdreamescape.com



Hell on Heels Running | hellonheelsrunning.com

Pittsburgh FIT | 210 Thomas St, Pgh, PA 15221 | pittsburghfit.com

Prestige Professional Cleaning | 700 River Ave, Pgh, PA 15212 | presprocleaners.com



Royally Fit | 1840 Centre Ave, Pgh, PA 15219 | royallyfit.org

Uzima | 3400 5th Ave Pgh, PA 15213 | uzima.live

Vibe Bellevue | 6 North Balph Ave, Bellevue, PA 15202 | vibe-bellevue.business.site



Yogamotif | 100 S Commons #102, Pgh, PA 15212 | yogamotif.com

Black-owned businesses:

Women-owned businesses:

LGBTQ+ -owned businesses:

Support Small Business Events: