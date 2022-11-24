Watch CBS News
How to celebrate Small Business Saturday in western Pennsylvania

By Kelcey Norris

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — After the hustle and bustle of Black Friday shopping winds down, there are always a few more gifts on your holiday shopping list that haven't been checked off. 

Support your neighborhood businesses and celebrate Small Business Saturday. 

This Saturday, Nov. 26, scout out these small businesses in operation throughout western Pennsylvania for food, services, gifts, and more: 

Food and Beverage-

African Food:

Breakfast Diners:

Bagels:

  • Brooklyn Bagel at the Arsenal | 3915 Butler St, Pgh, PA 15201 | Facebook
  • Gussy's Bagels and Deli | 3606 Fifth Ave, Pgh, PA 15213 | gussysbagels.com
  • Hellbender Bagels | Instagram 

Bakeries:

BBQ:

Carribean/Brazilian:

Catering:

Chinese/East Asian Restaurants :

Coffee/Tea:

Desserts:

Deli/Grocery:

Indian Cuisine Restaurants:

Italian Restaurants:

Japanese cuisine:

Korean cuisine:

Mexican/Tex-Mex:

  • La Palapa Mexican Restaurant | 2224 E Carson St, Pgh, PA 15203 | lapalapapgh.com
  • Los Chiludos | 325 Southpointe Blvd, Canonsburg, PA 15317 | loschiludos.com
  • Mexisoul | 1426 Pennsylvania Ave, Monaca PA 15061 | mexisoul.com
  • The Hungry Cowgirl | Order ahead and pick up at 2945 Spruce Way Pgh, PA 15201 | hungry-cowgirl.com

New American/Contemporary Comfort Food:

Pizza:

Sandwich Shop:

Street/Fast Food:

Soul Food:

Thai Restaurants:

Vegetarian/Vegan:

  • ShadoBeni | 1534 Brighton Rd, Pgh, PA 15212 | Instagram
  • Udipi Cafe | 4141 Old William Penn Hwy, Monroeville, PA 15146  

Bars/Pubs-

Breweries:

Liquor/Beer:

  • Beer, Lime, and Sunshine | 411 Wood St, Pgh, PA 15222 | Facebook
  • Salute Beer Distributor | 2348 Golden Mile Hwy, Pgh, PA 15239 | Facebook
  • Wigle Whiskey | 2401 Smallman St, Pgh, PA 15222 | wiglewhiskey.com/shop

Goods and Services-

Arts:

Apparel:

Book/record stores:

Business Development:

Pet grooming:

Family farms: 

  • Frankferd Farms | 717 Saxonburg Blvd, Saxonburg, PA 16056frankferd.com
  • Freedom Farms | 434 Overbrook Rd, Valencia, PA 16059 | freedomfarmspa.com
  • Jones Turkey Farm | 240 Jones Rd Cabot, PA 16023jonesturkeyfarm.com
  • Neubauer's Flowers | 3 S Gallatin Ave, Uniontown, PA 15401 neubauersflowers.com
  • Renshaw Farms | 314 Ford City Rd Freeport, PA 16229 | renshawfarms.com
  • Soergel Orchards | 2573 Brandt School Rd, Wexford, PA 15090 | soergels.com
  • Town's Edge Farm | 46 Springer Rd. Ligonier, PA 15658

Florists/Plant Nurseries:

Health and Beauty:

Home Improvement/Furniture:

Gift shops:

Jewelry/Crystal Shops:

Musical Instrument Shops:

  • Hollowood Music & Sound | 601 Chartiers Ave McKees Rocks, PA 15136 | hollowood.com

Wellness/Mental Health Resources:

Black-owned businesses:

Women-owned businesses:

LGBTQ+ -owned businesses:

Support Small Business Events:

