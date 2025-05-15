Ceiling collapse forces woman out of her West View apartment

A ceiling collapse has forced a renter out of her apartment in West View.

According to the renter, Jamie West, property management told her it was a top priority to get this addressed. Weeks later, she just wants out of her lease.

West moved into her West View apartment at the corner of Princeton and Center avenues on March 1. Then on April 20, she noticed her kitchen ceiling sagging.

"We were afraid to budge it. It looked like it was gonna fall," West said.

West took pictures and sent them to her property manager. She told West to reach out to the fire department. They found holes and cracks in the wood above the drop ceiling, according to West.

"He goes, 'Ma'am, I urge you to pack a bag. We are deeming this unsafe to live here, and you need to go,'" West said.

West started living with a friend not too far away, but she's afraid to go back. Her brother, who has disabilities, comes over to visit, and West is worried about what could happen.

"I want him to be able to come over and enjoy the outside with me, to feel comfortable in my home," West said.

According to West, her property management is not consistent with responses. The answer she is receiving is that they are looking for a contractor. Currently, her apartment's power is still out.

"They keep saying the electric can go back on. But if that's the case, why can't it go back on?" West said about her situation.

West just wants to move out and move on. She worries about the potential for mold, and some of the wood breaks off when she touches it.

"I'll be out of your hair. You do what you've got to do, and I'll be on my way to finding a new place to live," she said.

KDKA reached out to the number West provided for her property manager. According to county records, the building is owned by Hillvale Properties LLC.