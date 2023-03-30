CCAC offering free college credit classes to high school students

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Community College of Allegheny County is offering free college credit classes to high school students.

Sophomores and juniors can choose classes in any CCAC program and register tuition free for the upcoming summer and fall semesters, the college said in a news release.

Students have to be registered by June 30 to qualify for funding and have to apply to the college and meet course eligibility requirements. Summer registration is already open and fall registration begins April 15.

The classes are available through funding from CCAC donors participating in the Educational Improvement Tax Credit, which reduces taxes paid by businesses to the state when they contribute to scholarship organizations.

"CCAC continues to expand its role in addressing social and economic challenges in the community, and we are excited to provide, through the EITC program, dually enrolled high school juniors and seniors in Allegheny County the opportunity to earn college credits prior to their high school graduation," said Dr. Tiffany Evans, CCAC Dean of Students and Interim Enrollment Services Lead Administrator.

Evans said the program can help high school students earn college credentials and lower student debt.