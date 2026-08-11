Cavatelli with tomatoes, olives and capers | Rania's Recipes

Here is a tasty recipe for cavatelli pasta with tomatoes, olives and capers.

Ingredients:

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

5 heirloom tomatoes, cut into chunks

1 cup pitted Kalamata olives, cut into halves

1 small jar capers, drained

¾ cup Chupentinho peppers, also known as Sweety Drop peppers

1 pound cavatelli pasta, cooked al dente

Extra virgin olive oil to taste

1 cup cubed feta cheese

Fresh basil to taste, torn or chiffonaded

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine the garlic, tomatoes, olives, capers and peppers. Add the drained, hot pasta and toss gently. Season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Add enough olive oil to taste and to coat the pasta well and give it good flavor. Add the feta cheese and fresh basil. Serve immediately.

Serves: 6 - 8