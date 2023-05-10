37 cats found dumped in Westmoreland County field

EXPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- An animal shelter said more than three dozen cats were found abandoned in a field in Westmoreland County.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Ninth Life Rescue Center said it's working with Wayward Animal Rescue in Greensburg to find information that could lead them to who is responsible.

The rescue said a good Samaritan found the 37 cats dumped off of Athena Drive.

How exactly can 37 cats end up in a field, alone, too terrified to even move? We're wondering the same thing. We've... Posted by Ninth Life Rescue Center on Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Besides some matting and being "polluted" with fleas, the rescue said the cats are in pretty good shape.

The people who found them and some other rescues have already taken a few, Ninth Life Rescue Center said. The cats will be available for adoption through both agencies after they're properly vetted, which the rescues say will cost over $4,000.