Castle Shannon police looking for 15-year-old Leah Arbogast

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. (KDKA) - Castle Shannon police are asking for help looking for a 15-year-old girl.

Police said Leah Arbogast left her parents' home on Monday afternoon after telling them she didn't want to stay with them. Her parents last spoke with her by phone at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

(Photo provided by Castle Shannon police)

Police said they were able to place her in Kennedy Township, McKees Rocks and Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood through the overnight hours.

She's described as between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-5, weighing 120 to 140 pounds and has shoulder-length blonde hair, brown eyes and a nose piercing. She may be wearing a gray hoodie, black yoga pants and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and ask for Castle Shannon police.