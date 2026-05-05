Castle Shannon restaurant hit with consumer alert by health department

A popular Italian restaurant in the South Hills has been hit with a consumer alert by the Allegheny County Health Department.

The health department posted a consumer alert for Carbonara's Ristorante in Castle Shannon last week, citing a number of health code violations that were discovered during a recent inspection.

Inspectors said 16 violations were found during the inspection, citing the restaurant for things like improper cooling of prepared foods, improper date marking, employee personal hygiene practices, improper trash storage, and lack of a certified food protection manager.

Carbonara's Ristorante & Lounge was hit with a consumer alert by the Allegheny County Health Department.Health inspectors said they found a number of violations during a recent inspection. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Many of the things the restaurant was cited for were listed as repeat violations.

According to the inspection report, the restaurant must correct all violations for the consumer alert to be removed.

The health department will update its page when the consumer alert has been taken down.