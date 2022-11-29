Carnegie police trying to identify bank burglary suspect

CARNEGIE, Pa. (KDKA) - Carnegie police are trying to identify a bank burglary suspect.

Police released a photo of a suspect they said entered a bank through an unlocked door after hours and tried to gain access to the vault on Sunday.

In the photo police shared on Facebook, the suspect was wearing black clothes and a blue and yellow hat.

Help needed in the identification of this suspect who was involved in the Burglary of a bank on 11/27/2022. Please call... Posted by Carnegie Police Department on Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Police didn't say why the door was unlocked or if the suspect managed to steal anything.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-276-4245 or email Officer Rieder at marieder@carnegiepolice.org.