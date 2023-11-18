Carnegie Museum of Natural History among the museums removing exhibits with human remains

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Museums across the United States are removing exhibits with human remains and the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh is among them.

Many museums display mummies, skeletons, and other remains but the Native American community with ancestors on display has asked them to reconsider.

Gretchen Baker, the director of the Carnegie Museum of Natural History said it's about treating the remains as human beings.

"For most visitors, when they start to think about, 'oh, if the remains of my grandfather were on display, yet he nor none of his descendants had consented to that display, how might that make me feel?'" Baker replied when asked why these museums have been making the decision to remove remains.

Baker added that exhibits can be reworked using recreations, oral histories, and other methods.