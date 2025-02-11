Carnegie Mellon University joins federal lawsuit over cuts to life-saving research

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Carnegie Mellon University has joined a federal lawsuit aimed at stopping the National Institute of Health from implementing steep cuts to how medical research grants are funded.

The lawsuit was filed in Massachusetts by the Association of American Universities and challenges the NIH seeking to cap the amount of money that research institutions can claim for "indirect costs," for general expenses like facilities and administration, at 15%, down from an average of around 27 to 28%.

That includes paying for things like office leases, lab equipment, and building maintenance. In 2024, that amount totaled $37 million at CMU.

The lawsuit alleges that the cuts would mean the loss of hundreds of millions of dollars and an end to life-saving research.

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the NIH from implementing its cuts and a hearing is scheduled for later this month.

"This abrupt policy change would drastically undercut the ability of CMU and other leading research institutions to deliver on our mission and, in the process, would undermine the innovation ecosystem that powers U.S. competitiveness and enhances our societal well-being," said CMU President Farnam Jahanian in a letter sent to the university community.

Jahanian said he is "hopeful that our collective efforts will bring about a resolution that continues to see the federal government and research universities working together to fuel American innovation, enhance national security, and drive economic prosperity."

Attorney generals from nearly two dozen states, not including Pennsylvania, have also filed their own lawsuit against the government.