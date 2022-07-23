Carnegie Library and Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank hosting free distribution

Parents in need can get diapers today in Pittsburgh

Parents in need can get diapers today in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Families in need can get free diapers and free books today at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh.

They'll be able to drive up to the Central Baptist Church's lower parking lot in the Hill District until noon.

Following the drive-up distribution, a walk-up distribution will take place from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.

They're giving a two-week supply of diapers and a bundle of baby books.

The library has partnered with the Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank to host the event.