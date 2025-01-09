Carbon monoxide detectors inside Butler home where 3 died were disabled, police say

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — The carbon monoxide detectors inside the Butler home where three people died and two others were hospitalized were disabled, possibly by the residents, police said in an update on Thursday.

The Butler City Police Department said they were called for a report of a dead person at 109 College Street on Tuesday night, and they suspected carbon monoxide poisoning. When officers got there, police said two other people were found dead and two others were taken to the hospital.

The Butler City Fire Department detected extremely high levels of carbon monoxide inside, police said.

Authorities released the names of the victims on Thursday, identifying them as 62-year-old Thomas Reges of Butler, 48-year-old Wendy Schettig of Butler and 69-year-old Jimmy Anderson from the state of Virginia.

During the investigation, detectives said they learned there was another person inside the home a few days earlier who was also taken to the hospital. But at the time, police said he didn't know what caused his illness and was released in good condition.

The two other people hospitalized are in stable condition, police said.

Detectives said the investigation revealed that the home had carbon monoxide detectors, but they had been disabled, potentially by the residents.

Butler police said the owner and residents of the home are cooperating with the investigation, and as of now, no one is living inside the home. Police also said the area and residents are safe.

Police did not say what could have led to the extremely high levels of carbon monoxide.

Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning increase in winter

John Hopkins Medicine said most carbon monoxide exposures happen in the winter and cold climates. Temperatures in Butler on Tuesday reached a low of about 18 degrees as the entire Pittsburgh area battles a stretch of bitter winter.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 400 Americans die each year more from unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning that's not linked to fires and more than 14,000 are hospitalized.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas. John Hopkins Medicine recommends people install battery backup CO detectors in their homes to let them know if levels begin to rise.