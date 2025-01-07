3 found dead in Butler home from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, coroner says

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Three people were found dead in a home in Butler County from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said.

First responders were called to a home on College Street in Butler at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Butler County Coroner's Office said two men and one woman were found dead in the home on the second floor from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning. First responders had to ventilate the house before they entered on Tuesday night. The autopsies will take place on Wednesday.

The Butler City Police Department is at the scene. Authorities released no other information on Tuesday night.

