Car wash held to benefit Rustic Ridge following deadly home explosion

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Plum Borough community continues to rally behind the Rustic Ridge neighborhood following the deadly home explosion that happened just over one week ago.

The Presbyterian Church of Plum Creek held a car wash on Sunday to benefit those impacted by the tragedy.

Several cars were lined up and multiple volunteers took part in the fundraising efforts.

