Car smashes through front yard in Ross Township before driving away

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Ross Township police are looking for information about a vehicle crash that caused damage to a homeowner's property.

"We were sitting watching TV in the living room my wife and I -- about a quarter to 7, and we just heard this god-awful noise," said Tom Richey.

Tom Richey and his wife Cindy heard a car plowing through the front yard of their home on Sixth Avenue on Monday at 7:50 p.m. Their business, Laurel Gardens Tire Service, is located right next to their house.

Their surveillance cameras at Laurel Gardens Tire Service captured the grey Subaru swinging into the wrong lane before knocking down most of their fencing and their mailbox.

"We came out and saw the carnage all over the place," said Richey.

Richey said debris was all over the street; some pieces of the fence even landed on their roof and in a tree. Some parts were found that fell off the speeding vehicle.

"It was pretty ugly, it looked like a little mini tornado hit," he said.

The business' surveillance cameras captured the vehicle taking off from the area after the collision.

“It looked like a little mini tornado hit!” The moments a car smashed through this front yard on Sixth Avenue in Ross Township were captured on camera. The married couple who lives in the home owns Laurel Gardens Tire Service right next door.



Catch the story at noon on @KDKA. pic.twitter.com/Mwol9TioHD — Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) March 28, 2023

The Richeys are now cleaning the mess, piece by piece.

"It was a shock to be sitting right there in your living room, not too far from where we were sitting, maybe -- what? -- 20 feet inside. It could have gone sour," Richey said.

He's thankful the outcome wasn't worse. Sixth Avenue is pretty busy with a lot of homes and North Hills High School nearby. The speed limit is 25 mph.

"At least no one got hurt. Lots of people walk in the roads. It was minimal damage, it can be replaced," Richey said.

Richey said sadly, his mother-in-law was hit and killed on a crosswalk on the street six years ago. He wants drivers to slow down and be more careful on their street.

"We see the videos of many people blowing the stop signs, so it is a place that maybe more signage, some lights blinking, slow at least a school area, maybe slow them down for that reason," he said.

He's thankful other drivers stopped to share information about what they witnessed, and neighbors came out to help clean up the debris in the road.

"We'll get her fixed up and move on," he said.

Now the family is hoping police will be able to find the driver and solve the case.

Ross Township police are investigating the hit-and-run. Anyone with information about what happened should call the Ross Township Police Department.