A woman had to be taken to the hospital after she drove onto the train tracks in downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon.

Pittsburgh Public Safety told KDKA-TV that late on Saturday afternoon, an older woman drove her car onto the train tracks near the Amtrak station on Penn Avenue.

They said she got onto the tracks by the Audi dealership, just up the road on Penn Avenue.

A view of the SUV stuck on the train tracks near Pittsburgh's Amtrak station Zoe Dwiggins/KDKA-TV

She ultimately found herself stuck on the bridge near the train station at Penn Avenue and 11th Street.

Medics, police, and a tow truck responded to the scene, and the woman was treated at the scene, then taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

It was not said whether she suffered any injuries in the incident.

Once the car was towed away, the train tracks were reopened.