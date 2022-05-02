3 killed after car goes into West Virginia river

SUTTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two people died after a car went into a river in central West Virginia, and a volunteer firefighter also perished while trying to save them, an emergency services director said.

The car went into the Elk River on Sunday afternoon near Sutton, Braxton County EMS Director John Hoffman told news outlets.

Both occupants of the car died. Hoffman said they were an adult and a child. A volunteer firefighter who tried to rescue the victims also died, he said.

Their names and ages were not immediately released pending notification of relatives.

The Braxton County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.