Pennsylvania State Police warn of car break-in trend targeting women

Trend of car break-ins targeting women is now in Southwestern Pennsylvania

Car break-ins and thefts continue to be an ongoing problem throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania, and it doesn't matter whether the vehicles are locked or unlocked. Now Pennsylvania State Police want to warn you about a national trend, specifically targeting women.

These days, Shelia Shuba of Washington, doesn't take a chance. She knows criminals are out there waiting to take advantage of someone.

"If someone's determined to take your car or take something from it, they're probably going to find a way," Shuba said. "They might have a plan and might just wait for that moment."

Unfortunately, car break-ins and thefts are nothing new, but state police are reporting a spike in certain break-ins. They're committed by a group of thieves traveling across the country stealing IDs and checkbooks from unattended vehicles, and they're particularly singling out women.

Trooper Rocco Gagliardi is with Troop B.

"It's coming more from the western side of the country, and then slowly creeping over to where, hey, we need to be on a heads-up level as the State of Pennsylvania," Gagliardi said.

Gagliardi said they're regularly investigating break-ins, and so far, haven't seen these incidents in our area, but he said partners in other states have.

They're primarily taking place in public, where women are more likely to leave a purse and valuables inside their cars in areas like a park, gym or shopping center near a major highway for a quick getaway.

The criminals are working in a team conducting smash and grabs, and then going one step further.

"They're going to dress up like you, go buy clothes from the store and then go shop on your card, or maybe even go to the bank," Gagliardi said.

Gagliardi said these thieves are skilled and know if you're covering an item in your car.

"They're going to watch you for minutes on end, until you get out of that vehicle. They're going to check your car out, and in under 15 seconds, all your items are gone," Gagliardi said.

The best thing you can do is keep your car 'showroom ready,' with nothing of value inside, as if you're getting ready to sell it. He also urges you to park it in a well-lit area, always keep it locked and check your bank accounts every morning.

Shuba also likes to keep her head on a swivel.

"Be vigilant. Always be aware of your surroundings," Shuba said.

If you come across suspicious activity, or fall victim or witness a break-in, call 911 and report it to police.