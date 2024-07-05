Three people shot in Canonsburg, police searching for suspect

CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police are searching for a suspect after three people were shot late Thursday night in Canonsburg.

Canonsburg Police Chief Alexander Coghill confirmed to KDKA-TV that three people were shot along Blaine Avenue just before midnight on Thursday.

One man and one woman were shot and the identity of the third person is unclear.

All three individuals were taken to the hospital and their conditions are unknown at this time, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Three people were taken to the hospital following a late-night shooting along Blaine Avenue in Canonsburg. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

KDKA's overnight unit at the scene witnessed numerous shell casings on the ground along with an SUV that had its passenger windows shot out and a bullet hole through the front windshield.

The Pennsylvania State Police forensics team was at the scene assisting Canonsburg Police, who are leading the investigation into what led up to the shooting.

Chief Coghill said it was too early to tell whether there was any connection between this shooting and other reports of shots fired in Canonsburg earlier this week.

No suspect descriptions have been released by police at this time.

