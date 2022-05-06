9-year-old Azuree Charles remembered as someone who 'lit up the room wherever he was'

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — The New Kensington community gathered Thursday for a candlelight vigil to remember 9-year-old Azuree Charles.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli confirmed that officials are investigating his death as a homicide, saying "he did die at the hands of another person."

A memorial is also growing for the boy, who was found dead Wednesday behind his home.

"Honor him, honor his life, the nine years we had him here on earth with us," said Tamara Jackson.

A deep sadness filled the East Ken Manor neighborhood where Charles used to live and play.

"He was my best friend. It is so tragic," said Tristan Olbeter.

"He was funny," Sa'Miya Miller said. "He was always kind, and he always wanted to make new friends."

There were many hugs and tears at the vigil on Thursday night

"We are very heartbroken," Rhonda Blakey said. "My niece went to school with him, just played with him the other day. It's just devastating."

The last two days have been tough for Charles' classmates and teachers from Roy A. Hunt Elementary School.

"Azuree lit up the room wherever he was," teacher Kara Fenkel said. "He always had a smile on his face. He had this cute little laugh that everybody loved. And he was the most kind human being you would ever meet."

"Hearing this news was the saddest news I've ever received," teacher Brian Heidenreich said. "Azuree was the sweetest, most innocent, kind, caring child that I've ever met."

Now, there are many questions.

"Who did it and why? Why would someone hurt a 9-year-old child? I don't understand," Blakey said.

And there is anger and frustration.

"Nobody deserves to die like that," Jackson said. "He didn't deserve to die like that."

Neighbors told KDKA-TV that the boy lived with his mother and three sisters.