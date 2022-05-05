Several police departments canvass New Kensington neighborhood where boy was found dead

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - The search for answers in the death of a 9-year-old boy in New Kensington is intensifying.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said her office put out a call for help canvassing the East Ken Manor neighborhood where the boy's body was found on Haser Drive Wednesday.

Local police departments as well as state police and the attorney general's office met at noon Thursday before officers got their boots on the ground. Ziccarelli said public safety also set up a "command post" near the Westmoreland County Housing Authority in the same neighborhood.

The boy's body was found covered with a chair behind a shed in a wooded area close to where he lived. He was reported missing early in the morning.

HAPPENING NOW: Investigators are going from home to home in East Ken Manor, trying to determine what happened to a nine-year-old boy found dead behind a home on Haser Drive Wednesday morning in New Kensington. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/48fu5wDFTx — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) May 5, 2022

Neighbors said the boy had recently beat pediatric cancer and was enjoying a second chance at life.

"All he does is ride his bike and play with his sister and for something like this to happen to him, it's unbelievable. It's got to stop, whatever is going on," aid Osie Taylor, who found the boy's body.

His identity has not been released.

Ziccarelli is also asking community members to cooperate, share home video surveillance and give any information to officers. People who might know something are asked to call New Kensington police at 724-339-7533.