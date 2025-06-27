Watch CBS News
Campbells Run Road closes due to flash flooding, timetable to reopen unclear

By Jessica Riley

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Campbells Run Road is shut down after getting hit hard from Thursday evening's storms, and now crews are working to get it back open. 

The heavily-traveled road took a major hit when a freshly-paved portion was damaged in the flash flooding, completely overtaking the road with water. 

The road was forced closed between Baldwin Road and Keiners Lane, and as of 6:30 a.m., there's no timeline for when it will reopen, but crews have begun their repair process. 

Businesses in the area, as well as drivers in the area, were flooded out on Thursday evening. 

Allegheny County Public Works officials said the storm undermined a section of the road that had been paved earlier in the day, and the debris was left behind because of the storm. 

This morning, crews are expected to begin milling and repaving after overnight crews worked to remove the debris. 

The timetable for when the road will reopen is unclear. 

