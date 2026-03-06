California Avenue Bridge's deterioration is "frightening," Pittsburgh resident says

More traffic changes are in place to keep people moving until the California Avenue Bridge on the city's North Side can be fixed. The underside of the bridge is rusting and deteriorating.

"It's frightening. I've never been so scared in my life," Marcie Kemmler said.

Kemmler owns Don's Diner, which sits under the bridge, and has been calling for the bridge to be repaired. While netting and fencing have been put up to catch falling pieces, Kemmler said things are still making their way to the ground.

"It's falling on their cars, falling on the corner where my neighbors walk their dogs, falling where my dad walks. I hear it crumbling," Kemmler said.

The falling debris, she said, includes bolts, rusted metal and chunks of concrete. Kemmler feels this is a ticking time bomb.

"We are the city of bridges. This one is literally crumbling in a community," Kemmler said.

In a statement, the city said inspectors with the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure found a section of the bridge deck with critical issues on Feb. 24. The city started a lane shift to isolate that area, and it will likely remain until rehabilitation construction begins in 2028. Inspectors believe the problem is just one spot, but are ready if there's more. Inspections will continue on a six-month cycle.

Kemmler doesn't know how the bridge is not going to have any problems for another two years.

"Absolutely not. 1000%. I was amazed it even made it to March," Kemmler said.

Currently, the bridge rehabilitation project is in the preliminary engineering phase