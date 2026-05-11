Butler Memorial Hospital union workers threaten strike if deal isn't reached

Workers at Butler Memorial Hospital say they're ready to walk off the job if hospital management doesn't come to terms with them. The two sides have been talking for 10 months.

For nearly a year, members of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals say Independence Health has been stringing them along in talks, so they've authorized a 10-day strike notice under Section 8G of the National Labor Relations Act.

The 235 members of the bargaining unit include surgical techs, respiratory therapists, LPNs, and radiological techs.

"The message is simple: this deal can get done."

The union says Independence Health pulled plans to continue talks after the union gave the strike notice, but changed their minds when the workers said the company found out the union was going to hold a press conference.

On Monday morning, the company did make an offer.

"That is movement, and movement matters, but one proposal doesn't resolve a 10-month deal and settle a contract," said Tara Erskine.

No word on what the new company proposal is, but the big sticking points, according to union leaders, are related to economics and staffing, according to nuclear med tech Don Geibel.

The union says turnover is high because Independence Health employee pay isn't competitive.

"We've had several workers leave because they can make more money at another hospital. UPMC and AHN are bringing their wages up," said respiratory therapist tech Monica Johnson.

While they say they're not at an impasse, union leaders say they're serious about hitting the picket line if issues aren't resolved by May 19. The union says it's looking over Monday morning's proposal details and will withhold comment.

Workers do remain optimistic, however.

KDKA-TV reached out to Independence Health about this latest deal and is awaiting a response.