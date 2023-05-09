Butler Memorial Hospital nurse accused of stealing pain medication meant for patient

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A nurse at Butler Memorial Hospital is accused of stealing pain medication meant for her patient.

The Pennsylvania Attorney's General Office said it filed charges against Deborah Shook after one of her patients alerted the hospital.

Kelley Kolencik has been a registered nurse for 23 years and says hearing a fellow nurse violated the Hippocratic Oath is angering. She says when you dedicate your life to the nursing profession, you promise to do no harm.

"When a patient needs something, you're under oath that you are giving what was ordered by the doctor," she said.

According to the criminal complaint, an internal investigation began in August after a hospital patient accused Shook of pocketing her pain medication. During the investigation, Shook was found to have allegedly falsified records when she recorded administering the opioid Dilaudid to a patient yet it was later found at her desk.

When those revelations came to light, Shook was required by the hospital to give a urine sample and she tested positive for Dilaudid and fentanyl, court records show.

Shook's next court appearance is scheduled for June 28.