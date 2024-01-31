Butler County woman sentenced for embezzling $1.7 million from employer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Butler County woman was sentenced to more than four years in prison after prosecutors said she stole nearly $1.7 million from her employer.

A judge sentenced 58-year-old Constance Stobert of Connoquenessing to 51 months in prison and three years of supervised release on her convictions for wire fraud and making false statements, United States Attorney Eric Olshan announced on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Stobert worked as a controller for Mechanical Operations Company for nearly 30 years, and between 2014 and 2018, she stole at least $1.678 million from the company's assets to pay for her personal expenses.

Stobert is accused of writing checks from the company's business banking accounts to make personal credit card payments, and she allegedly used the company's credit cards to withdraw cash from ATMs in casinos in Pittsburgh and Las Vegas.

Prosecutors said she admitted to filing false tax returns from 2016 through 2019, failing to report the money she embezzled and resulting in a tax loss to the government of nearly $546,000.

"Ms. Stobert used her position to fund her lavish lifestyle and while doing so not only defrauded her employer, but honest hardworking Americans who pay their tax obligations every year," said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Kevin Rojek in a news release. "This sentencing should serve as (a) reminder to anyone willing to take advantage of their employment to steal funds - the FBI will ensure you are held accountable in the criminal justice system."

Before sentencing Stobert, the judge acknowledged she caused financial hardship to the company and its owners and said given the seriousness of the offenses, the defense's request for home incarceration "is a bridge too far."