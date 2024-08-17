Butler County hosts Red, White and Blue Butler Revival in wake of Trump rally shooting

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) -- Residents in Butler County got together Saturday evening for what they called the Red, White and Blue Revival.

Organizers say this revival was about a lot of things like music, and prayer, but not politics. The grounds of the Bonniebrook restaurant in Butler County were the sight of today's event.

What is the central message organizers wanted to present?

"Unity. We're here after the rally shooting; we wanted to get the community together as a recovery event," said organizer Zach Scherer.

The shooting was the attempted assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a political rally at the Butler Fairgrounds.

"To bring everybody together, to unite not red, not white, not blue, just us as people, just loving each other as God intends," said event sponsor Gary Burk Jr.

Music acts, local politicians, and clergy spoke to those attending.

"Everybody that's coming here to speak, every band that's coming here tonight donated their time."

While the crowd seemed decidedly to be made up of supporters of the former president, Scherer told KDKA-TV something different.

"Not red, not blue. We're American. We're blessed to have everybody here."

Organizers say another aim of the event was to offer mental health assistance to those still dealing with the trauma in the wake of the recent events in Butler County.