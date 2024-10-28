Pittsburgh-area "psychic" charged with stealing $8,600 from woman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A self-proclaimed Butler County psychic is facing theft charges after police said she stole more than $8,000 from a woman.

According to the criminal complaint, Sophia Williams kept taking money from the victim, telling her that she needed it for readings.

Adams Township police said the victim came to them in September and said she had met a psychic in June who could help her "work through the issues that were holding her back." Investigators said the psychic, later identified as Sophia Williams, told her that she needed $525 for a reading.

Police said the victim visited Williams at her home in Mars again a few days later, loaning her valuable jewelry that belonged to her mother and grandmother.

The victim told police that requests from Williams escalated until she was asking for thousands of dollars. Police said Williams told the victim that "she needed to bring the money because the jealousy between her ancestors was financial in nature" and promised to return it.

When the victim tried to get her money and valuables back, police said Williams told her that they weren't in her home but in her "temple."

Investigators said when they talked to Williams, she said she'd return everything in order to avoid charges. But police said Williams later emailed the victim and said she'd give everything back "without the law."

Williams has been charged with theft by deception totaling $8,600.