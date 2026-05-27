Pittsburgh-area man accused of tearing down home with excavator after wife says marriage is over, police say

Police say a Butler County man snapped after his wife told him their marriage was over, then climbed into an excavator and started to partially demolish the family home while she and their two daughters were still inside.

Eric Pierwsza, 48, allegedly used a Kubota excavator to rip apart the rear of the family's home. Investigators say the damage was so severe that there are concerns about the home's structural integrity.

Police say the incident unfolded Tuesday morning on Martin Road in Buffalo Township.

"I think he's crazy. That's why I don't drink," one nearby resident told KDKA-TV.

Drone video shows the massive damage left behind after police say an argument between a husband and wife spiraled out of control.

"I'd like to know what she said to him because I'll make sure I don't say it," another man said. "Forty-two years I've been married, but I've never threatened to tear the house down."

According to the criminal complaint, Pierwsza's wife told police that her husband arrived at the family's home after drinking all night and began arguing with her.

When she told him the marriage was over, investigators say he responded with a chilling threat: "If it's over, I'll tear the house down."

Police say moments later, Pierwsza climbed into the excavator and began tearing into the house while his wife and two daughters were still inside.

The criminal complaint says dispatchers could hear yelling and the sound of the excavator during the 911 call.

Investigators added that after the destruction stopped, Pierwsza went back inside, grabbed a gym bag, and took off toward Fawn Township before eventually being taken into custody.

Neighbors who spoke with KDKA-TV say they're still struggling to understand what happened. One man, who says he knows Pierwsza personally and has hunted with him before, described him as a big outdoorsman and said he was shocked by the allegations.

Pierwsza is now facing several charges, including causing a catastrophe, reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct. Court records also show his wife planned to seek a protection-from-abuse order following the incident.

Pierwsza is due in court for his preliminary hearing on June 9.