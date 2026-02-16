Lane restrictions for one Butler County road expected to last for more than 6 months

Drivers in Butler County: get ready. PennDOT says to expect delays, as lane restrictions on one road in Cranberry Township are set to last more than six months, starting Monday.

The entire project costs around $19.1 million and is supposed to be completed by November 2027.

Between now and the day the construction is supposed to stop, which is Aug. 31, 196 days will pass. That's 28 weeks, or six and a half months.

"This is the first time I'm hearing of it," Adam Mills of Wexford said.

The work on Franklin Road goes between two intersections: where Franklin and Route 228 meet, and where Franklin and Peters Road meet.

PennDOT says there will be multiple single-lane restrictions. They'll be intermittent from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and then from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

PennDOT says this project deals with widening the shoulder. There will also be sight distance improvements and edge-line rumble strips put in.

Mills feels bad for the people who will deal with this for a while as the construction begins.

"I can't see them liking that idea either six and a half months or so," he said.