Butler Co. coroner releases cause of death in Middlesex Township plant incident

MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The coroner says the man who died at a plant in Butler County on Tuesday had gotten his arm stuck.

He was cleaning machinery at Vorteq Coil Finishers when it happened.

The victim's name has not been released.