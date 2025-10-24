Butler County man charged for allegedly posting A.I.-generated child sexual abuse content on social media

A 20-year-old Butler County man is being charged with dozens of felony counts of sexual abuse of children after he allegedly disseminated AI-generated child sexual abuse material and stalked a former partner by posting intimate photos of them.

According to Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday's office, Benjamin Staiger of Harmony was arraigned on Friday after he was arrested at his home on Thursday. Staiger had his bail set at $100,000, which was posted, and now he is on electronic monitoring.

"This case demonstrates the depth of depravity and exploitation available to bad actors who choose to weaponize modern technology and social media," Attorney General Sunday said. "The defendant repeatedly abused and exploited multiple victims with a barrage of online postings. His days of hiding behind a social media handle while causing long-lasting harm and humiliation are over."

The investigation found that Staiger had allegedly posted pictures of several victims on X, formerly known as Twitter, which were digitally altered to appear as "deepfakes." Other pictures showed victims engaged in intimate activities, and none of them consented to the pictures being posted publicly.

In total, Staiger is facing 42 felony charges of sexual abuse of children and felony criminal use of a communication facility. He is also facing misdemeanor charges of stalking, invasion of privacy, and unlawful dissemination of intimate images.