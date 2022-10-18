Watch CBS News
Butler City Police searching for 74-year-old Mary Ann Thompson

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Butler County are searching for a 74-year-old woman who is considered missing and endangered.

Pa. State Police say Mary Ann Thompson was last seen along Fairview Avenue in Butler around 6:30 on Monday evening. 

Police say she may be at risk of harm or injury and could be confused.

Thompson is described by police as being 5'2'". weighing 140 lbs. with gray hair and was last seen wearing jeans a white t-shirt with a gray flannel jacket and pink shoes.

Anyone with information about Thompson's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Butler City Police at 724-287-7769.

First published on October 18, 2022 / 3:39 AM

